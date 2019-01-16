The failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu has generated a lot of curiosity and excitement for Lakshmi's NTR and many filmgoers are urging Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV to announce its release date.

NTR: Kathanayakudu hit the screens on January 9 and debuted with good response at the box office on the first day. But the word of mouth failed to translate into big bucks for its distributors, as theatres did not see too much foot fall. The biggest reason for this might be its clash with other new releases like Petta, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 – Fun and Frustration.

NTR: Kathanayakudu throws light on NT Rama Rao's struggle and it only shows the positive side of the actor. Some filmgoers are apparently disappointed over this aspect and they believe that Lakshmi's NTR might throw light on other important aspects of his real life. Hence, they requested Ram Gopal Varma to release the movie as early as possible. Here are the comments featuring their plea to RGV.

RITESH OFFICIAL‏ @RITESH96357528

@RGVzoomin sir ram gopal varma Garu cinema eppudu release chesthunnaru sir eagerly waiting for the next level of action saaaaar rgv garu pls don't abuse ysrcp coz I love ysrcp I love India I love you also OK naa........ Concentrate on ntr movie pls luv you darling

Brahmanandareddy‏ @Brahman29365853

Varma means... Real nothing dupe... I always study what he says...nobody can like varma... Varma is truth person.. Understanding him very difficult.. for 90%ppl, this is true... Real NTR soul entered into rgv heart.. Truth will come out...soon..

Kathi Mahesh™️‏ @kathimahesh

Don't know about Nandendla's YouTube views and NTR film's ticket sales. But surely people are thinking, there is more truth than the truth being told through NTR. And are waiting for Lakshmi's NTR.

Aravind Sidda‏ @aravindsidda

Looks like good spokesman. True faces of NTR and CBN reveled, his silence has damaged AP for many years. He should have remain active in politics that would be good. People need leaders who proctects the Democratic values of our constitution, other than media's promoted one!

Manikanta‏ @MANIKANTA_9999

Sir waiting for #LakshmisNTR. #NTRKathanayakudu fasak ayindhi. High expectations on ur filim. I hope u will reach our expectations.

vik reddy‏ @urstrulyvik