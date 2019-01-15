Ram Gopal Varma, fondly known as RGV, has mocked the poor collection of NTR: Kathanayakudu at the box office and said that the views of Nadendla Bhaskara Rao's (NBR) interview on YouTube are more than its ticket sales.

Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, who was considered as the political mentor to NTR, had backstabbed the latter and become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1984. After the release of NTR: Kathanayakudu, he gave interviews to Youtube channels explaining what had happened in the 1980s. He revealed some unknown facets of NTR in his interviews, which went viral and created a lot of buzz on social media.

NTR: Kathanayakudu is a biopic of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao, which had generated a lot of curiosity about the movie. The hype made its theatrical rights sell at the record price of Rs 70 crore. Released on January 9, the film got a positive response, but the word of mouth and hype did not translate into big bucks for it at the box office. The film recovered Rs 15.50 crore for its distributors in five days.

It is known that Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has played the lead and also produced Kathanayakudu, had initially roped in Ram Gopal Varma to direct the biopic. But he dumped him after he was not impressed with the latter's script. The upset RGV went on to announce another biopic on NTR titled Lakshmi's NTR, which is based on the book written by the latter's wife.

Many speculations have been doing rounds that Lakshmi's NTR will showcase the negative side of late NT Rama Rao. The members of the Nandamuri family have warned Ram Gopal Varma against tarnishing his image. The filmmaker has issued some clarifications on the portrayal of the former AP CM.

After NTR: Kathanayakudu failed to make a mark, Ram Gopal Varma seized the opportunity to troll the makers of the makers. The filmmaker tweeted, "In the process of the NTR films intentions of making NTR famous, NBR seems to have become more famous ..The YouTube number of views of NBR are beating ticket sales ...This just proves no one can predict neither God,nor the Public (sic)."

However, the fans of the Nandamuri family were quick to respond to Ram Gopal Varma and ask him about the collection of his recent movies. His movie Officer starring Akkineni Nagarjuna biggest flop of 2018, as it collected Rs 1 crore gross at the worldwide box office. A few fans reminded him of its collection.

NewsVille‏ @NewsVille1

YouTube views didn't made him famous, but his words about NTR, lately he is gaining more attention than he was a CM and Minister.

KLVR‏ @iamKLVR

I am sure no one can direct film like Officer(Nagarjuna). Overall share of Officer is sure not more than NTR's any of single territory.

karunakara appa rao‏ @AppaKarunakara

Well how many movies you need to direct to get the collections of the movie you are commenting considering the collections your latest Telugu movie had in theatres. 40, 50 any number??