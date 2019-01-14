Balakrishna's NTR Kathanayakudu opened to fantastic response on Wednesday, but despite getting a positive response, the movie ended up making poor collection five-day extended first weekend.

The real-life story of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao and Gautamiputra Satakarni hit combo – Krish and Balakrishna had generated a lot of expectations and curiosity about NTR Kathanayakudu. The hype surrounding it helped to get record prices for its theatrical rights as well as good advance booking. The distributors released the film in over 1,000 screens worldwide on Wednesday to cash on the craze.

NTR Kathanayakudu had 600 premiere shows in 200 cinema halls across the US on Tuesday and the movie registered record-breaking collection in these shows. The movie went on get a superb response in the Telugu states and other parts of India on Wednesday. The film collected Rs 21 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and shattered the record of Gautamiputra Satakarni.

NTR Kathanayakudu impressed viewers, critics and celebs and garnered a positive response from them. The word of mouth was expected to boost its collection on the following days. But with each passing day, the movie went on to clash with new releases like Petta (Thursday), Vinaya Vidheya Rama (Friday) and F2 – Fun and Frustration (Saturday). Its business fell down to bottom level on these days.

As per early estimates, NTR Kathanayakudu has collected around Rs 35+ crore gross at the worldwide box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The film has failed to beat the record of Gautamiputra Satakarni, which is highest grosser for Krish and Balakrishna with its opening weekend collection of Rs 46.55 crore gross.

NTR Kathanayakudu is estimated to have earned Rs 15.15 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 70.00 crore on its theatrical rights. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie will not be able to recover their investments and it is likely to incur huge losses to them.

Here are area-wise earnings and theatrical rights prices of NTR Kathanayakudu. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.