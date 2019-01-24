RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma, who is undeterred by the complaint filed by the TDP leader, has continued his tirade against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and used epic Baahubali scene to take a dig at him.

When Ram Gopal Varma announced Lakshmi's NTR, many thought that movie would showcase former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in a negative light. Kicking starting its promotion, the director offered a hint that the film will show the tragic end of the legendary actor's life and how he was backstabbed by his son-in-law Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

RVV tweeted on December 21, "Biopics are not just about victories. How and why Gandhi was killed is equally important to how he won the British ..That's because as much we learn from achievements we also learn from tragedies and treacheries. It's not because of a typical and a textbook version of a biopic narrative. Mahanati worked but because of Savitri's tears and that's what I want to capture in #LakshmisNTR."

In his next post, Ram Gopal Varma said that Lakshmi's NTR will focus on NTR's rule and how evil force snatched power from him. The director tweeted, "That NTR was the most amazing thing that happened to telugus is a celebrated truth. But more than knowing how a lion learnt to roar or how it ruled we need to know which Devil took that God's life away."

Later, Ram Gopal Varma released the much-awaited first song Vennupotu of Lakshmi's NTR and indirectly referred Chandrababu Naidu as a backstabber of NTR. He tweeted, "Here is #LakshmisNTR #వెన్నుపోటుపాట ..I thank the Music director and Singer @kalyanimalik31 and lyricist @Sirasri for bringing to life the dead truths of backstabbing NTR."

The TDP workers, who were furious with Ram Gopal Varma's remarks, held protests against him and burnt his photos and also sent him death threats. The director shared those videos and tweeted, "They are not angry.. They are smiling and enjoying.. Can I also join the party please #LakshmisNTR."

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma thanked the protesters for increasing the views of the song Vennupotu. He wrote, "I thank all the protestors of #LakshmisNTR VennuPotu song who are lodging police complaints and burning my effigies, because they are all increasing the song views."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "The visible protestors of #LakshmisNTR will be less than 50 members out of which 40 will be just side kicks,and the net viewers of VennuPotu song so far are 1 Million on my channel alone and cumulatively 1.5 millionPeople who are not thinking that #LakshmisNTR is not about @ncbn should not think that it's also not about NTR."

Irked by the song Vennupotu, SV Mohan Reddy, TDP MLA from Kurnool, filed a complaint against Ram Gopal Varma, alleging that he called Chandrababu Nadu a backstabber. RGV shared a copy of his complaint and wowed to file a counter case against him. He tweeted, "I am also going there to complaint against the complaint."

A day later, RGV sent a legal notice to SV Mohan Reddy and shared a copy on Facebook. He wrote, "I sent a legal notice through my advocate Mr.S Prabhakar to Mr.S V Mohan Reddy Kurnool MLA in the context of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Mr.N Chandra Babu Naidu and #LakshmisNTR Here's a draft copy."

Ram Gopal Varma demanded an apology from SV Mohan Reddy. He tweeted, "Mr.S V Mohan Reddy Kurnool MLA should issue a public apology within 48 hrs regarding complaint involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Mr.N Chandra Babu Naidu failing which my advocate Mr.Prabhakar Sripada will initiate legal proceedings #LakshmisNTR."

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted December 29, "If the lion doesn't react because a dog is barking on its face (@ncbn @RGVzoomin #LakshmisNTR, the dog should not think it conquered KCR but should realise that no dog cares about no lion ..only dumb intellectuals can really realise the intelligent dumbness behind this tweet. Telangana Chief Minister KCR is a front stabber because he is not a back stabber."

Hours later, Ram Gopal Varma continued his dig at Chandrababu Naidu and tweeted the latter's marriage, which he captioned it with, "Who could have imagined what would happen after this marriage?"

On December 19, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted a morphed photo of the epic Baahubali scene featuring Kattappa backstabbing Baahubali and wrote, "These faces are vaguely reminding of two people I know.. can u please help me with my memory."