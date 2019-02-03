RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma has now launched a direct attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CBN). He backstabbed NT Rama Rao and his film Lakshmi's NTR will feature it.

Ram Gopal Varma announced Lakshmi's NTR after his fall out with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ever since then, a lot of speculations were made about its story. The failure of Balayya's NTR: Kathanayakudu doubled the curiosity about the biopic of NT Rama Rao. Following this, the director went on give hints about its subject in a series of tweets.

The filmmaker said that there was a whirlwind in the last days of NT Rama Rao's life and this chaos ended his life. Lakshmi Parvathi's entry in his life set his family members and TDP party workers against him. All of them backstabbed him, snatched his power and expelled him from the party that was floated by him alone.

After the failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu, Ram Gopal Varma released the teaser of Lakshmi's NTR, which created a lot of buzz on social media and offered a hint about the possible story of the movie. The director tweeted, "After he was killed by backstabbing NTR comes back once again alive in Lakshmi's NTR."

Later, Ram Gopal Varma went on to release a couple of songs and some stills Lakshmi's NTR, which is based on the book written by Lakshmi Parvathi. He faced the wrath of the TDP leaders, who held protests against him and also filed a complaint against him. But the undeterred director has continued to rant against the AP CM.

Now, Ram Gopal Varma claimed that his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR deals with the true story of Nara Chandrababu Naidu backstabbing NT Rama Rao. RGV tweeted Sunday morning, "Why KATAPPA killed BAHUBALI is FICTION. Why CBN backstabbed NTR is REAL. Find out the TRUTH in #LakshmisNTR

Ram Gopal Varma's latest tweet has doubled the expectations from Lakshmi's NTR. A fan named Teja Simha Reddy replied to him and requested him to release its trailer. He wrote, "Eppudu chestunnav saamy ? Chachi potanam tension tattukoleka . At least try to release trailer, so that we can have a full entertainment"

But his comment has not gone down well with some TDP followers, who asked him about the need of doing Lakshmi's NTR. Siva Kumar (@Divyasivakdp) tweeted, "Are you with NTR when CBN backstabbed him? Everyone will carry their own stories and no one will be real. How do you think NTR did everything correct in his life? Are sleeping for more than 20 years to make a movie on this?"

Rakesh Hyd (@7UlqzR4kt6BoZXh) replied to RGV, "Why to know about them where every person has there own beautiful life... If a Ruler is misleading the power, People consists weapon namely Vote,they will through him out..."