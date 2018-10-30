The fever of biopics is fast gripping Tollywood following the huge success of Mahanati, as 10 upcoming Telugu biographical films showcase the lives of NTR, KCR and other important personalities on big screens.

Tollywood was often dubbed as masala movie making industry, but one can't there was no dearth of realistic and biopics, as Raktha Charitra and Vangaveeti stand as recent examples. But the coming year is going to witness a raining of biopics in Tollywood. Telugu filmmakers are coming up some biographical movies based the lives of some eminent celebrities and sportsmen.

We bring you top 10 upcoming Telugu biographical films that you should not miss watching in the theatres.

1 NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu:

Nandamuri Balakrishna is doing a biopic on the life of his late father and former AP CM NTR aka NT Rama Rao. He is not only playing his father, but also producing the movie with Sai Korrapati Ranganatha and Vishnu Induri under the banners NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, and Vibri Media. This biographical drama will be released in two parts titled Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu.

2 Yatra:

Yatra is a biographical film about YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. The film is written and directed by Mahi V Raghav and Malayalam superstar Mammootty is playing YSR in the biopic, which is expected to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

3 Lakshmi's NTR:

Lakshmi's NTR is also a biopic on legendary actor NTR and it is based on the book of the same name, which has been written by NTR's wife Lakshmi Parvathi. The movie is directed by RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised and the movie was recently launched in Tirupati.

4 Lakshmi's Veera Grandham:

This is another biographical movie on NTR and it is written, directed and produced by Kethireddy Jagadishwar Reddy. This movie will focus on the life of Lakshmi Parvati before becoming NTR's wife, her life with her first husband Veeragandham Subba Rao and the story when she met NTR.

5 Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period film that is based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. Chiranjeevi is playing the title role, while Jagapati Babu, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, and Brahmaji essay supporting roles.

6 Gulal:

This is a biographical movie that is based on the life of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Madhu Sreedhar Reddy will direct and produce the biopic that will showcase KCR's struggle for carving the separate state of Telangana from erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Rajkumar Rao is said to be playing KCR. The movie is still in the pre-production stage and is expected to hit the screens in 2019.

7 Pullela Gopichand biopic:

Award-winning director Praveen Sattaru has announced to do a biographical movie on the life of former Indian badminton champion Pullela Gopichand, who is the winner of the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001 and is presently serving as the National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team. Sudheer Babu is said to be playing Indian Badminton maestro in the biopic, which is made in Telugu, Hindi and English.

8 Mallesham

Mallesham is based on the life of Padmashri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham, who is the inventor of the Asu Machine, which revolutionalized handloom weaving in the production of Pochampally Ikat sarees. Actor Priyadarshi is playing the titular role, while anchor Jhansi portrays his mother's role in the movie, which is directed by debutant Raj and presented by Suresh Productions. The film is nearing its completion.

9 Telangana Devudu

This is another biopic based on the life of KCR and it is directed by Harish Vadityal produced by Mohammad Zakir Usman. The film is about Chandrasekar Rao's life — from his childhood to him becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana. Meka Srikanth plays KCR in the movie which features Suman, Namala Murthy, Brahmanandam, Posani Krishna Murali, Ali, Surya and Kotesh Manav in the supporting roles.

10 Kodi Ramamurthy Naidu

A biopic is made on the life of Kodi Ramamurthy Naidu earned enormous glory for India in the field of wrestling during the British Raj. With an undefeated record of over 5,000 bouts, he was awarded the title of 'Indian Hercules and 'Kalayuga Bhima' by King George. Apart from being recognized for his role in the freedom struggle, the late wrestler had also started a highly successful circus company, donating most of the wealth earned from it to charitable trusts. Rana Daggubati will play the title role in this movie.