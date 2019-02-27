Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV's much-talked about movie Lakshmi's NTR, which is biopic of NT Rama Rao, has received good response in its pre-release business with its theatrical rights getting decent price.

Lakshmi's NTR is based on the book written by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. Ram Gopal Varma announced this film as a revolt to Nandamuri Bakakrishna after he was ditched out of the latter's movie NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu.

Many people were not happy, when Ram Gopal Varma announced Lakshmi's NTR. They thought that he must be as he used to be in the past. But NTR: Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office and the director cashed in on the situation and created a lot of curiosity for his film, by releasing some interesting promos. Now, all eyes are set on his film after NTR: Mahanayakudu got disastrous response.

Some leading distribution houses were reportedly in queue to by the theatres rights of Lakshmi's NTR after seeing the hype surrounding it. The makers are yet to announce its release date, but they have already sealed a deal on the sale of its rights for all the areas. A leading distributor is said to have acquired its rights for a price of Rs 9 crore, which is a big amount considering RGV's recent career graph.

It is also reported that Lakshmi's NTR has fetched Rs 3 crore for its producer from the sale of its satellite and digital rights. The movie is said to have earned a total of Rs 12 crore for its makers. It is huge amount considering the fact that the movie is made on a small budget it features all newcomers in its lead roles.

Lakshmi's NTR is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju and produced by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri. The movie explores the controversial last days of NT Rama Rao from the perspective of Lakshmi Parvati. P Vijay Kumar is seen as NT Rama Rao and Yagna Shetty and Sritej appear as his wife Lakshmi Parvathi and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, respectively.