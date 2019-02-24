The music video of Nee Uniki, the first song from Lakshmi's NTR, has struck a chord with the viewers and got a positive review. The video has raised curiosity about the controversial biopic.

Lakshmi's NTR is a biographical movie based on the life of NT Rama Rao and it is an adaptation of the book written by his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. Ram Gopal Varma announced this biopic as a counter to the movie done by Balakrishna after he was dropped from the project. The director has gone on to increase the curiosity and expectations about his film with each promo he released online.

NTR: Mahanayakudu hit the screens on Friday and opened to an average response at the box office. Just a day after this release, Ram Gopal Varma announced that he would release the music video of the song Nee Uniki from Lakshmi's NTR. He tweeted on Saturday, "First song video of #LakshmisNTR releasing tmrw mrng at 9.27 AM ..Muhurtham was decided by NTR."

Ram Gopal Varma released the music video of the song Nee Uniki from Lakshmi's NTR on his YouTube channel at the promised time and shared its link on his Twitter account. He also wrote, "Here is the first song video of #LakshmisNTR Music @kalyanimalik31 Lyrics @sirasri and sung by the one and only SPB."

The song Nee Uniki is a melodious number and it adds depth to the emotional quotient and sentimental love story of Lakshmi's NTR. The music video offers a glimpse at Lakshmi Parvathi's entry into the life of NT Rama Rao and how it created havoc with his family members trying to hound her out of his house.

The lyrics written by Sirasri are beautiful, meaningful and offer a glimpse at the turmoil in NTR's life. The soothing music composed by Kalyani Malik and SP Balasubrahmanyam's melodious voice definitely heightens the intensity of the emotional quotient of Lakshmi's NTR. The audience is fallen in love with the song Nee Uniki and here are their review shared on Twitter.

Sachin Avenger‏ @AvengerSachin

What a Superb Song.. Finally a worthwhile Telugu Movie to watch on Big Screen #LakshmisNTR #ntrmahanayakudu

Kumar‏ @hydnetizen

@RGVzoomin garu, ee cinema ni thu thu mantram ga thesesi mahanayakudi ki counter ga release chestaranukunna. Kaani eee song chushaka meelo NTR gari subject pai unna kasi ki joharlu. Song is straight to hit all the hearts with so much intense in the subtle expressions.#LakshmisNTR

Shreyas Anand‏ @Shree1922

Kalyan Malik Garu soul full music & #Sirasri ✍️ NTR Garu & Lakshmi Parvathi gari ❤️❤️❤️ story will be alive for generations after release #LakshmisNTR than Laila❤️majunu, Devadas ❤️ Pravathi

Naga kishore‏ @Nagakis35844466

Nee uniki song from #LakshmisNTR sung by #SPB Sir with the composition of @kalyanimalik31 sir from #LakshmisNTR is outstanding, I feel like the entire team is being blessed by the NTR from heaven!! @RGVzoomin sir I am Eagerly waiting to watch this film.

VeNkAtEsH YaDaV Mittikayala‏ @venkyyadav1994

Here d link of #LakshmisNTR 1st video promo https://youtu.be/mdFHHAidSrY This was amazing, especially lyrics I'm sure this song will b turns of one of best number in 2019 @kalyanimalik31 @RGVzoomin cant wait 2 watch in big screen

SaiSuraj‏ @saisuraj143