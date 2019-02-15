The teaser of Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni has registered better response on YouTube than the trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR, the biopic of NT Rama Rao.

Samantha Akkineni announced on Wednesday, February 13, that the teaser of Majili would hit the internet at 9.09 am on February 14. The actress tweeted, "Celebrate love and life this #ValentinesDay! Unveiling the teaser of #Majili on 14th Feb at 9:09 am ❤️ A film by @ShivaNirvana"

Shine Screens released the teaser of Majili on its official YouTube channel at the promised time. Naga Chaitanya tweeted its link and wrote, "There is love.There is pain. in life whatever it may be it's the experiences that keep you progressing.. #MajiliTeaser happy Valentine's Day everyday to all you beautiful ladies out there #Majili @Samanthaprabhu2"

The teaser of Majili picked up pace and started trending on YouTube within no time. Shine Screens confirmed at 1.38 am on the same day that the first look video recorded 2 million views. The makers of the movie tweeted, "#MajiliTeaser wins 2 Million hearts and still counting. Thanks for the lovely response."

The bosses of Shine Screens took to their Twitter account this morning to confirm that the teaser of Majili had surpassed 5 million views mark in a day. They tweeted, "‏5 Million Digital Views for #MajiliTeaser in Just 24 Hours Thanks for the lovely response. ICYMI #Majili Teaser:"

Ram Gopal Varma announced that he would release the much-awaited trailer of Lakshmi's NTR at 9.27 on February 14. As promised, the director unleashed a 3 minutes 10 seconds video on his official YouTube channel and later took to Twitter to share the link with his followers. He also wrote, "Here is the trailer of the most intense and dramatic love story ever..Wish u all a very happy Valentine's day."

The trailer of Lakshmi's NTR went on to breach the 1 million views mark in 1.30 hours and 4 million views in 24 hours. Hours after its release, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "One million views in one and half hours .. Lord NTR blessing #LakshmisNTRtrailer" A day later, he added, "4 million views in just 24 hours for #LakshmisNTRtrailer ..The Gods are really blessing our team ..We all thank you NTR"

Majili is the fourth movie of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni together and it is also their first movie after they entered the wedlock. There is huge hype and curiosity about the movie. Considering this, the response for its teaser is good and these numbers are the highest for a movie featuring this star couple.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma was once known as a maverick director, but he lost his charm with back to back failures. The promos of his recent ventures had struggled to cross 1 million views in 24 hours. Considering this fact, the response to Lakshmi's NTR is really huge for the director. The reason for this response is that it deals with a controversial subject, which is a counter to NTR: Kathanayakudu.