NTR: Mahanayakudu, the second part of NT Rama Rao's biopic, has made a poor collection at the box office on the second day and showed a sign of becoming bigger disaster than NTR: Kathanayakudu.

NTR: Kathanayakudu opened to an average response at the box office on its first day, but despite getting positive talk, the movie went to become the biggest disaster and incurred huge losses to its distributors. The makers compensated its losses by giving the theatrical rights of NTR: Mahanayakudu to them and they had hoped that the second part would fetch them good fortunes to them.

But NTR: Mahanayakudu clashed with Anjali CBI, Mithai, 4 Letters and couple of other new releases, who not only created a scarcity of cinema halls for it but also ate away its collection by becoming the first choice for many film goers. This resulted in the poor opening of the second part of NT Rama Rao's biopic.

NTR: Mahanayakudu collected approximately Rs 4 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie, which was expected to get a bigger opening than the first part, failed to beat the record of NTR: Kathanayakudu, which minted Rs 17 crore gross in the global market. Its collection was not even ¼ of the business of the latter movie, which came as a big shock for many in the film industry.

NTR: Mahanayakudu received a mixed response from the film goers and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection at the box office on the second day. The movie is said to have been so badly hit that it has earned zero earnings for its distributors on Saturday. Considering this response, the movie is likely to become an even bigger disaster than NTR: Kathanayakudu.

However, the makers had reportedly agreed to share 40 per cent of the earnings of NTR: Mahanayakudu to the distributors in a bid to compensate the huge losses incurred by NTR: Kathanayakudu. But its poor collection shows the movie will not make any difference to their losses. It should be seen how the makers will respond to their woes.