Director Krish and Balakrishna's much-awaited NTR Mahanayakudu, the second part of NT Rama Rao's biopic, will have its premieres in Hyderabad, the US and a few other locations on the night of February 21, Thursday .

The first part of the NTR biopic – NTR: Kathanayakudu was released in the theatres on January 9, but it failed to rake in Moolah at the box office. The makers are set to release its second part on February 22. There is a lot of curiosity about the story of NTR: Mahanayakudu. Its trailer has already given a hint about its subject and made it clear to the audience what they should expect from the movie.

NTR Kathanayakudu ended with a note on the late legendary actor NT Rama Rao choosing to enter politics and forming a party to serve people and fight for Andhra Pradesh after a lucrative career in films. NTR: Mahanayakudu is all about how NTR toured Andhra Pradesh, campaigned for his party and became the Chief Minister of the state.

Vishnu Induri, who has co-produced NTR: Mahanayakudu with Balayya, tweeted a teaser of on February 19 and wrote, "For me #NTRMahanayakudu is not just a film, it's all about my memories of #NTR. My journey in making my dream of #NTRBiopic has its own ups & downs but am sure this part will stand up to the expectations of every telugu movie lover and especially NTR Fans. #NTRMahanayakuduOnFeb22"

Some speculation were made about whether NTR: Mahanayakudu will portray his marriage to Lakshmi Parvathy. Producer Vishnu Induri cleared the air that the film will only cover the incidents in NTR's life up to 1984, which is way before the actor-turned-politician married his second wife.

Vishnu Induri confirmed that he would hold a special screening of NTR: Mahanayakudu for critics and celebs. He tweeted, "All set for grand release of #NTRMahanayakudu tomorrow. Looking forward to show the film to media and well-wishers tonight at the premiere. For all those who have been asking about the story, It's the story of #NTR narrated by his wife Basavatarakam Garu till her death in 1984."

