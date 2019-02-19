Nandamuri Balakrishna's NTR: Mahanayakudu is scheduled for a grand release on February 22, but three major issues are posing threats for its prospects at the worldwide box office.

NTR: Mahanayakudu is the second part in the two-part biographical movie based on the life of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao, who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. The movie has good hype, but three aspects are likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office. Here are those threats.

Firstly, NTR: Kathanayakudu, the first part of NT Rama Rao's biopic, had turned to be a disaster at the box-office and incurred huge losses. This poor response shows that there is little room or scope for NTR: Mahanayakudu's performance. On top of this, the trailer of the second part was expected to register better response than the video of Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR, but it has failed to do so.

The average response for the trailer is said to have disheartened the producers, who have lost hopes on NTR: Mahanayakudu. But director Krish is said to be making efforts to make the movie a big hit at the box office. "Krish is aware that the first part did not do well, so he is trying to add a few attention-grabbing elements in the sequel in order to appeal to their audience," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Secondly, Ram Gopal Varma, who has set out to take revenge against Balakrishna, is campaigning against NTR: Mahanayakudu on both social media and TV channels. He is trying hard to divert the viewers' attention towards his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR, which also is a biopic on the life of NTR. He went on to call Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu a backstabber of his father-in-law NT Rama Rao.

Ram Gopal Varma has apparently succeeded in his agenda with the trailer of Lakshmi's NTR getting a record response. He is said to have caused enough damage to NTR: Mahanayakudu, which may take a toll on its prospects at the box office. The makers did nothing to stop his campaign against their movie and they have apparently become spectators, watching everything helplessly.

Thirdly, NTR: Mahanayakudu will clash with new movies Mithai, Prementha Panichese Narayana, 4 Letters and Anjali CBI, which are also set to hit the screens on the same date. They may not have hype and promotions that is equal to NTR's biopic, but they are sure to create a scarcity of cinema halls as they occupy a good number of theatres together.

With NTR: Kathanayakudu failing to generate curiosity, some viewers might consider Mithai, Prementha Panichese Narayana, 4 Letters and Anjali CBI. This development may cause huge damage to its prospects at the box office and may also end up making it a disaster.