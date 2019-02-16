Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Nandamuri Balakrishna's NTR Kathanayakudu have made poor collections at the worldwide box office in their lifetime and incurred huge losses for the distributors.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu were the first big-ticket releases of 2019 and several aspects had generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about both the movies. The makers of both the films had shelled out hefty sums on their promotions. After seeing the hype, trade experts predicted the two films would start with a bang and become first blockbusters of the year.

NTR Kathanayakudu was released in the cinema halls on January 9, two days prior to Vinaya Vidheya Rama hitting the screens and opened to good response. But despite getting positive talk, the movie failed to make it big on the following days. Its business was partially affected by Petta, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 - Fun and Frustration.

NTR Kathanayakudu has collected approximately Rs 38 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The movie has earned Rs 20.40 crore for its global distributors, who spent Rs 70 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has failed to recover even 30 percent of their investments, as it has incurred huge loss of around Rs 50 crore for them.

On the other hand, Vinaya Vidheya Rama hit the screens on January 11 and started on a decent note. But the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer received negative response from the viewers and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama has collected Rs 94 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The movie has earned Rs 63 crore for its distributors, who invested Rs 90 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has recovered 70 percent of their investments and incured a huge loss of Rs 27 crore for them.

Here are the tables detailing the area-wise earnings and the prices of theatrical rights of Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual numbers. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Area Rights Earnings Nizam 18.00 12.60 Ceded 15.30 12.00 Vizag 10.00 8.85 G East 6.80 5.34 G West 5.60 4.41 Krishna 6.00 3.75 Guntur 7.60 6.38 Nellore 3.20 2.87 AP/TS Total 72.50 56.20 Karnataka 7.20 5.43 Rest of India 1.30 0.60 Overseas 9.00 0.77 Global Total 90.00 63.00

NTR Kathanayakudu