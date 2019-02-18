Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, who watched the trailer of NTR: Mahayanayakudu, mocked the makers over the scene featuring former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saluting late NT Rama Rao.

NTR: Mahayanayakudu, the second part of the NT Rama Rao's biopic, is scheduled for its grand release on February 22. The makes unleashed its theatrical trailer on the internet on Saturday, February 16. The video has got mixed response from the audience, who say that it lacks exciting content that raises curiosity about the film.

After watching the trailer NTR: Mahayanayakudu Ram Gopal Varma, who is doing another biopic on the life of NT Rama Rao titled Lakshmi's NTR, took to his Twitter page to share his views with his followers.

The trailer of NTR: Mahayanayakudu has a scene in which NT Rama Rao is addressing the public. Late Congress leader Indira Gandhi, who is passing by in a car, is stunned by him and salutes him sitting inside the car. The person who is sitting next to her is baffled by her act and says that he is our opponent.

Referring to this scene, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a picture in which TDP founder NT Rama Rao is seen saluting then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also said that the makers have added lies in the movie to set their agenda. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Cinema is a truth divided by a lie and the lie added to an agenda multiplied by false truths subtracted by true lies."

NTR biopic is an ambitious dream project of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who wanted to release it in a single part. But director Krish came up with the idea to release the film in two parts. NTR: Kathanayakudu was released in the theatres across the globe on January 9 and become a big disaster at the worldwide box office, leaving Mahanayakudu in dire straits. Now, its trailer has also received an average response.