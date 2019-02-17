The trailer of NTR: Mahanayakudu featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna as his late father NTR Rama Rao has failed to beat the record of Rama Gopal Varma aka RGV's Lakshmi's NTR on YouTube.

Director Krish and Balakrishna had announced the biopic on the life of legendary actor and politician NTR Rama Rao. Initially, it was a one part movie, but as they went on shooting the movie, they changed their mind and decided to release it in two parts titled NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mayanayakudu.

NTR: Kathanayakudu had hit the screens on January 9 as a Sankranti treat. But despite getting positive talk, the movie failed to make it big at the ticket counters and incurred a huge loss of Rs 50 crore for its distributors.

The makers compensated the loss by giving the rights of NTR: Mahanayakudu for free. Now, they are leaving no stone unturned to make the second part a big hit at the box office.

NTR: Mahanayakudu is scheduled for its theatrical release on February 22, around 45 days after Kathanayakudu hit the screens. Earlier the makers had released a trailer, which was meant for both the movies.

Now, they have released a fresh trailer of NTR: Mahanayakudu, which throws light on some new events in the life of NT Rama Rao, besides showcasing a few scenes featured in the old trailer.

Much was expected to be shown in the trailer of NTR: Mahanayakudu, but director Krish could not show it in this video, which is a little reference to the last days of NT Rama Rao, which were full of controversies.

The trailer was expected to create a lot of buzz on the social media, but it has failed to cross even halfway mark of the expectation level as it took 15 hours to breach the mark of 2 million views.

It is known that RGV announced another biopic on NT Rama Rao based on his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi after Balakrishna threw him out of his project. Ram Gopal Varma gained more confidence about Lakshmi's NTR and he has been all possible way to promote his film and grabbing more eyeballs. He went to call Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu a backstabber and his act is featured in his film.

Ram Gopal Varma recently released the trailer of Lakshmi's NTR, which crossed 1 million views in 1.30 hour, 2 million views in less than 10 hours and 4 million views in 24 hours. The trailer of NTR: Mahanayakudu was expected to beat these records, but it has fallen back in doing so. Its response has raised concerns about its prospects at the box office too.