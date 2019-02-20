Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to have backtracked on his promise to the distributors of NTR: Kathanayakudu. Now, the release of NTR: Mahanayakudu, the second part of NTR's biopic, may land in problem, say indsutry sources.

NTR: Kathanayakudu is the first part of the biographical movie based on the life of NT Rama Rao. The hype surrounding it made its theatrical rights sell at a whopping price of Rs 70 crore. It is the highest amount for a movie starring Balakrishna. However, the film, which hit the screens on January 9, bombed at the box office and incurred a huge loss of around Rs 50 crore for its distributors.

Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly agreed to share the losses of NTR: Kathanayakudu. He came forward to give 40 percent of the revenues of NTR: Mahanayakudu to compensate the distributors, who were relieved and happy with his gesture. They went on to make grand arrangements for the release of the film after his assurance.

NTR: Mahanayakudu is scheduled for its theatrical release on February 22. But few days ahead of its release, Balakrishna is said to have backtracked on the promise to the distributors, who have now got the information that they will only get the commission, but no refund. They are in shock over this development.

AndhraBoxOffice tweeted, "#NTRMahanayakudu : Unlike Announced by Makers, No Refunds being Offered at all to #NTRKathanayakudu Distributors, they are only getting #NTRMahanayakudu on Commision Basis. Buyers Extremely Unhappy but Scared to come out in the open."

However, the people in the film industry are curious about the next move of the distributors. The trailer of NTR: Mahanayakudu has registered an average response and failed to raise enough amount of curiosity and expectations about the movie. This might make some buyers back out of distributing the film in the last moment. If this happens, the makers are likely to land in a big trouble.