Arch-rivals Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna shared the same stage during the TSR TV9 Film Awards 2019 in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 17.

There has always been a competition between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi in politics. The two of them were seen taking indirect digs at each other on several occasions. But, when it comes to the film industry, they have always maintained a very cordial relationship.

In 2018, Balakrishna insulted Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan, who campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the 2014 general elections. He had asked who the power star was. Though their family members stayed away from responding to him, their fans had condemned and trolled the actor on social media.

In December 2018, Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu insulted Balakrishna, by asking the same question. When his remark was being criticised, the Jabardasth judge tried to cover it up by changing his narrative. But almost a month later, he made a shocking admission saying that he was referring to Balayya only. He also released a series of videos on YouTube to condemn the latter's arrogance.

This war of words created a lot of buzz in the media, but Chiranjeevi stayed away from making any comment on the issue. However, a lot was spoken and written about the relationship between Chiru and Balakrishna. But these senior actors surprised everyone by appearing together on TSR TV9 Film Awards 2019, which was held at T Subbarami Reddy Lalithakala Parishad at Visakhapatnam on February 17.

Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi were seen bonding big time at TSR TV9 Film Awards. They lighted the lamp together and kick-started the award ceremony. The bonding between the two was the centre of attraction at that moment. Thousands of their fans, who often fight with each on social media, were surprised at their union and they could not stop thanking T Subbarami Reddy for it.

Ram Charan won the Best Hero of 2018 for his performance in Rangasthalam. Khaidi No 150, which was produced by the mega power star, was chosen as the most popular film of 2017. Since he was not present, Chiranjeevi had received the honour. Balakrishna was seen shaking hands with Chiru and handing over trophy and memento to the latter at the award ceremony.

Catch here the live streaming of TSR TV9 National Film Awards