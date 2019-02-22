Director Krish's Telugu movie NTR: Mahanayakudu starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Kalyan Ram and Rana Daggubati and Sumanth has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience.

NTR: Mahanayakudu is the second part of the biopic of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao. Krish has written the story and screenplay, while Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues for the movie produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.08 hours.

NTR: Mahanayakudu movie story: The film is based on the life and political career of NT Rama Rao and is narrated by his wife Basavatarakam. NTR: Kathanayakudu starts at the cancer hospital and Mahanayakudu ends with the scene of Basavatarakam's demise in 1985. That is the timeline on which story of Mahanayakudu runs.

Performances: Nandamuri Balakrishna has delivered a fantastic performance as late NTR and steals the show. Vidya Balan, Aamani, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Rana Daggubati, Sumanth, Sachin S Khedekar and Vennela Kishore have also got a good scope and they have done justice to their roles, which are among the assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: NTR: Mahanayakudu has decent production values. MM Keeravani's stunning background score, VS Gnana Shekar's amazing cinematography, Sai Madhav Burra's dialogues and beautiful art direction are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

NTR: Mahanayakudu movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience feedback.

Legend Sashidhar‏ @legendSashidhar

#NTRMahanayakudu really good movie..heart touching scene's & interesting political drama.. #Balayya & #vidya ji terrific performance & #kalayanram #Rana & all other actor's are good performed.. #Burra dialogues & #keeravani BGM are outstanding.. must watch this movie don't miss.

Murali‏ @sukesh37

#NTRMahanayakudu is a clean & emotional political journey of the Legend 'NTR' with beautiful touching family emotions !! Balayya & @RanaDaggubati magic worked out well @vidya_balan greatest performance too good , best thing happened @DirKrish #jaibalayya..

Thyview‏ @Thyview

@vidya_balan expressions during NTR speech on chaitanya ratham ..TOO GOOD #NTRMahanayakudu Done with #NTRMahanayakudu Let's leave it at that...!!! Hoping for YouTube return to normal without thumbnails like 'idi asalaina katha ' , ' NTR close follower interview' , ' NTR driver interview ' , ' NTR paaleru interview' etc. Devudi lanti vyakthi ni 'clickbait' chesaru

HARI KIRAN‏ @harikiranroyal

#NTRMahanayakudu 1st Half - Started in a Slow Pace and picked up during Interval. Rana As CBN is Terrific. Dei idhi NTR BioPic ah..CBN Biopic ah.. aa Elevations Endiraaa CBN ki. #NTRMahanayakudu #NTRMahanayakudu - Dragging, Boring and a Few Good Scenes Here and There. Wait Continues for #LakshmisNTR

Vamsi_asks‏ @vamsicheekati

#NTRMahanayakudu is a clean & emotional political journey of the Legend 'NTR' with beautiful touching family emotions !! Balayya & @RanaDaggubati magic worked out well @vidya_balan greatest performance too good , best thing happened @DirKrish #TelugodiAthmaGauravam

Hyd Movies‏ @hydmovies

Watched #NTRMahanayakudu, watchable for one time, fans may like, regular audience felt just Average Positives : Balayya performance next level Vidyabalan Scenes against Central Negatives : Felt like second half Chandrababu rasukunna script NTRMahanayakuduOnFeb22 #NTRBiopic

T.H.A.R.U.N‏ @Tharun_Yeluguri

#NTRMahanayakudu : Zero emotion. Pathetic BGM made bad scenes look even worse. Self-boasting scenes throughout the movie might not go well with the regular audience. Later half was so boring felt like a documentary. Bad !!!

DrHarishGoutham‏ @Harish_goutham

FirstHalf-Few high moments and Slow paced. Established the positive shades of CBN and Nadendla conspiracy till now. Should see how it takes off in the second half.! #NTRMahanayakudu

Pradeep‏ @pawan91203008

#NTRMahanayakudu @DirKrish Total waste of . Propaganda film. Distortion of facts. Cbn and devansh Bajan. Only for fans, headache for neutrals One thing for sure #krish gariki entha Kula pichi undo cheppochu.

Dilettante‏ @dilittantee

Balayya performance in a scene where he talks to doctors about her wife is top notch. Even better than the acting in kathanayakudu's 2nd half. Rana excels too. First half #NTRMahanayakudu 'NTR antene emotion' and the episode after that, career best performance from Balayya. Probably the lengthiest sequence without dialogue in his entire career, sustained only through his facial expressions and body language. Hats off Balayya babu.. Jai Balayya #NTRMahanayakudu 2nd half is lot more engaging. Particularly liked the way the chaos in the assembly was shot. I wanted the victory to be celebrated but director did make a creative decision ending it on Tarakam Garu. Probably no victory could have replace her loss to him. #NTRMahanayakudu Rana, Sachin Khedekar, Vidya Balan excelled (in the same order). Rana put a lot of effort to match the cadence of CBN, he succeeded. Sachin's dubbing is near perfect, credits to the dubbing artist. Vidya mam did easily evoke tears with her flawless acting. #NTRMahanayakudu From now Balayya shouldn't take up ordinary roles. Directors and writers have to use his full potential. Our Natasimham can roar even by staying tight-lipped. #NTRMahanayakudu is the testament to his acting prowess.

DrHarishGoutham‏ @Harish_goutham

FirstHalf-Few high moments and Slow paced. Established the positive shades of CBN and Nadendla conspiracy till now. Should see how it takes off in the second half.! #NTRMahanayakudu Second half shows how he comes over the conspiracy and takes oath for second time.Nothing interesting except for one or two scenes. Ends with the demise of Basavatarakam garu. Worst ever output from M.M.Keeravani garu. Disappointing.! Kathanayakudu > #NTRMahanayakudu.

SAIMANOJKUMAR‏ @SAIMANOJALURI

Just Watched #NTRMahanayakudu. Superb. Well Narrated By @DirKrish SIR. Superbacting @VIDYA_BALAN madam , Nice Acting BY @NANDAMURIKALYANAnna & @RanaDaggubati Anna as @ncbn Garu, Finally #NBK Garu No Words Only Jai Balaih, Jai Ntr

Vikram C‏ @mrpablohigh

61. #NTRMahanayakudu has elements like emotional connect and crisp runtime which lacked in the first part. This part portrays #NTR's power game with the help of #CBN and this could be called as semi-biopic of #CBN.

Aditya Chowdary‏ @maddineniaditya

NTR revolt against central government Rama Tarakam katha Balayya as NTR #NTRMahanayakudu Chitakaaa denagaduuuu jaiihooooontr

Leela Krishna‏ @laveti13

#NTRMahanayakudu is more gripping, connects and engages the audience better than Part-1. "Babu(cbn) Maamoolodu Gaadhu"

Nischal™‏ @NischalNTR