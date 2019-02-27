Director Krish's NTR: Mahanayakudu was rejected outright by the audience as it made poor collection at the box office in the first weekend. It has turned the biggest failure of Balakrishna's career.

NTR: Mahanayakudu had huge hype and promotion before it the screens and it was expected to recover the loss suffered by the distributors of NTR: Kathanayakudu. But the movie clashed with four new releases, which not took away some amount of screens from it, but also affected its collection by becoming first choices from some viewers.

NTR: Mahanayakudu opened to poorest response at the box office on the first day and its collection was not even ¼ of the business of NTR: Kathanayakudu. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer received a mixed talk from the viewers and the world of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days.

The makers have not released the details of its collection. As per the estimates, NTR: Mahanayakudu has collected less than Rs 5 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It is estimated to have earned Rs 3.36 crore for its distributors. Its three day share is lesser than the first day earnings of NTR: Mahanayakudu. The movie has bigger disaster than the first part of NT Rama Rao's biopic.

"It was an embarrassing development that NTR: Mahanayakudu failed to recover rentals in many places on its opening day. Its shares, which were calculated on percentage basis, could not touch Rs 1 crore on the first day Share. The audience rejected the film outright over the weekend. It is the biggest failure for Balakrishna in the 21st Century. It is a legendary disaster, said a source from the trade circle.

However, NTR: Mahanayakudu is the second part of the biographical film based on the life and political career of NT Rama Rao. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Kalyan Ram and Rana Daggubati have played the lead roles in the film, which has been produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati, Vishnu Induri under NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, Vibri Media banners.