South Korean couple Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's marriage in 2017 left many people stunned and SHINee's member Onew was one of them. Onew worked with the couple in Descendants of the Sun but had no idea that his co-stars were in a relationship.

On May 30, Onew appeared on MBC's Radio Star where Cha Tae-Hyun asked, "I heard that you felt betrayed when you read the news articles about Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's marriage?"

Onew said, "Maybe it's because I'm a little slow, but I have no idea when someone around me is dating unless I ask them or hear about it directly. That's why I didn't know they would end up marrying."

Tae-Hyun then asked him about Choi Min-Ho attending the Song Song couple's wedding to which he replied, "I'm friends with Joong Ki. Our debut periods are similar, and we were on ['Let's Go Dream Team 2'] together. We became friends then and kept in contact until now."

SHINee member Key jokingly said, "He doesn't really invite us to go with him to things like that. He kind of is possessive about the people he knows."

Joong-Ki and Hye-Kyo were rumoured to be dating ever since they worked together in the popular show Descendants of the Sun. However, they kept their relationship under wraps. They revealed it before their marriage only because there were groundless rumours about them.

"After thinking about it for a while, I told Song Hye Kyo that we should announce it. I feel apologetic about the spotlight being on me ahead of the [movie's] premiere, but marriage is an important matter. There were many groundless rumors about Song Hye Kyo and me, and we were upset about that. That's why we decided that we should reveal it. That day, both of our hearts were beating quickly," Joong-Ki said, according to Soompi.