Popular K-drama Descendants Of The Sun was last aired in 2016, but the lead couple of the show – Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo – are still the fans' favorite couple. And it was proved recently when the Song-Song couple was voted as no.1 K-drama couple.

Research organization PMI conducted a survey asking fans to vote for the best K-drama couple with age difference. The research was conducted after the success of drama Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, which features Song Ye-Jin, 36, and Jung Hae-In, 30.

The organization conducted the research on Tillion and saw a response from over 2,400 people.

According to Azaniapost, Descendants of the Sun actors and real-life couple Joong-Ki, 32, and Hye-Kyo, 36, received the highest number of votes – 32.3 percent. The drama aired in 2016 and was one of the popular shows not just in South Korean but also worldwide.

My Name Is Kim Sam Soon couple Kim Sun-Ah, 42 and Hyun Bin, 35, got the second highest votes – 19.3 percent. The drama was aired in 2015 and became an instant hit in the Philippines.

I Can Hear Your Voice lead couple Lee Bo-Young, 39, and Lee Jong-Suk, 28, took the third position with 8 percent votes, while Joo Won, 30, and Moon Chae-Won, 31, of Good Doctor came fourth with 7.8 percent votes.

Dear My Friends lead stars Go Hyun-Jung, 47, and Jo In-Sung, 36, rounded up the top five spot with 6.9 percent votes. Temperature of Love stars Seo Hyun-Jin, 33, and Yang Se-Jong, 25, closely follow them with 6.6 percent, while Secret Affairs stars Kim Hee-Ae, 50, and Yoo Ah-In, 31, have taken the seventh position with 5.5 percent votes.

The Song-Song couple has remained the fan favorite ever since they paired together in the K-drama show. Fans were happy when the two tied the knot last year and are now expecting the Song-Song couple to announce their baby news soon.

In March, a Chinese media outlet reported that Hye-Kyo is expecting after Joong-Ki was spotted holding a baby book, but fans later clarified that the photo was taken during MAMA Awards in 2017.