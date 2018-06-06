Sonam Kapoor has been facing flak from Pakistani social media users for defending her friend and Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker.

"I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion & a point of view & I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers," Sonam Kapoor was quoted saying by ANI when asked about her opinion on her co-star Swara Bhasker getting trolled on social media.

Sonam clarified on Twitter that her defence was for Swara's masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding and not for the latter's comments on Pakistan.

Swara, in a recent interview, said, "[Pakistan] a nonsecular state. ... is a failing state — I don't understand why we keep taking pleasure and feeling a sense of self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan," in response to Veere Di Wedding's ban in Pakistan.

After facing flak for her remarks, Swara responded to the trolls saying that she won't mind getting trolled if it can bring peace between India and Pakistan.

"Looks like Indo-Pak peace is on the horizon," Swara tweeted and added, "Dushman ka dushman Dost!!! I'm totally okay with being the dushman in this case if it brings some dosti to us bickering neighbours :) :) Peace and love guys!"

But people were not willing to buy Sonam's clarification on the matter and started trolling her supporting the Ranjhaana actress.

"But that's the only thing she's being "trolled" for right now? And as a friend, you should tell her she was wrong and alienated an entire country with her words. Both you and Kareena are so loved in Pakistan, please don't defend her actions," a Twitter user commented.

Another user from Pakistan expressed regret giving so much love to Swara when she visited the the country. "I have never heard such cheap things from any of the big actors, actresses but i think swara is so desperate to get attention and fame that she will do anything. I am hugely disappointed at that 3rd class stepney wheel as we had given so much love to her when she came here."

While another user wrote, "As her scene is dirty in the movie same her mind and charector also dirty in real life. She should not bad comment if pak ban only this movie it will be thier culture or relgiuos issue."

However, there were only a handful of people who were happy to see that Sonam clarified her stance and didn't support Swara's comments on Pakistan.

"Thanks for clarifying...but the misquote was inevitable...Swara is being trolled for both her film scene and her ridiculous, unnecessary comments on the ban so they just mixed the two together without fact checking.. which is wrong," a user tweeted.

Another user tweeted, "Thank you for clarifying it Sonam was upset but now I am happy that you have cleared I hope everything goes fine now" while the other said, "Im sure sonam cant do that bucz she is educated and graceful and most lovable actress even in pak."

Take a look at the reactions.

Please keep having opinions and your #libarelism but stop abusing a whole nation... U know very well not a big difference in system of your country as compare to #Pakistan — Hina zai (@zai_hina) June 5, 2018

As her scene is dirty in the movie same her mind and charector also dirty in real life

She should not bad comment if pak ban only this movie it will be thier culture or relgiuos issue. — TARIQ AZIZ (@tariq_az143) June 6, 2018

But that’s the only thing she’s being “trolled” for right now? And as a friend, you should tell her she was wrong and alienated an entire country with her words. Both you and Kareena are so loved in Pakistan, please don’t defend her actions. — Sophia Qureshi (@SophiaAQ) June 5, 2018

The only thing she’s getting “trolled” for right now is her comments during the Rajeev Masand interview. I don’t agree with the abuse she’s getting but as someone who always admired her, even i was disappointed — Fari (@Fariikina) June 5, 2018

Ask your good friend swara,who thinks she is an intellectual but not, to concentrate on her acting career first, rather than creating cheap propoganda on elected NDA govt , just for the sake of making her communist friends happy. — Rangaswami Chakala (@swamiranga84) June 5, 2018

Sonam dont try to defend Sawara. she said inappropriate words for my country. who is she to say such things? she is a failed 3rd class actress who casted in movie just to fill in the blanks. she should look to herself first then say something. she is a stepney wheel. — Babar khan (@Babarkh83647464) June 5, 2018

Thank you for clarifying it Sonam was upset but now I am happy that you have cleared I hope everything goes fine now❤️ — Ramsha Quttabuddin Khan❤️❤️ (@wamsha92s) June 5, 2018