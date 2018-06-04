Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back in the news for doing a brutally honest review of Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

The Shashanka Ghosh directorial, which released on June 1 alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor's superhero film Bhavesh Joshi, has received a mixed response from the critics and audience alike. Many felt the abusive language used in the dialogues were forced and absolutely not required. Many (especially girls) found Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene overexaggerated and said that the actress couldn't even convince them she was having an orgasm.

Most of the audience couldn't connect with the characters as the script failed to explain their importance in many scenes because of lack of elaborate introduction.

However, there were some people who felt that showing a woman masturbating on screen was path-breaking and revolutionary decision in the Indian filmmaking business. The movie revolves around a group of four girl friends who are constantly going through a dilemma over their relationships, sex life, marriage and commitment phobia. It also tried to stress upon the freedom for women to choose the ways in which they want to live their lives. Some film critics defined it as bold, truly hatke and not for the conservative people.

While Veere Di Wedding received around 3 stars on an average from the critics, KRK, on the other hand, decided not to review the film because of its abusive language and forced brands promotions. Moreover, the self-proclaimed film critic gave zero stars and urged people not to watch the film at any cost.

"Film #VeereDiWedding is full of abuses and full of different brands promotion. Some superb dialogues are about Lena Dena, Chadhna Utarna, Iski Maa Kaa Uski Bahan Ka! So we refuse to review this cheap film. 0* star from us! Avoid it pls," Twitter handle of KRK Box Office tweeted.

And for once, Twitter users agreed with KRK's views and gave a thumbs up to his brutally honest review. Check out the reactions.

However, despite some bad reviews, Veere Di Wedding put up a good total at the box office and earned Rs 36.52 crores to become the fifth highest grossing movies of 2018 in the opening weekend.

KRK, for obvious reasons, was not happy with the response. He tweeted, "Film #VeereDiWedding has got superb opening and day1 business can be 6-7Cr! First #SKTS full of abuses was super hit n now #VDW full of abuses is going to be hit. Means public is liking abuses. So pls don't blame film makers for making vulgar films."