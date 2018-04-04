Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, known for his controversial tweets and criticizing Bollywood celebrities, has been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer.

The official Twitter handle of KRK box office with id @KRKBoxOffice, posted a press release, informing its followers about KRK's health condition.

Here's the press release posted on Twitter:

"It's confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won't entertain anybody's call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don't want to live with anybody's sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only. I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill.

(1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever. Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK. (sic)"

We wish KRK a speedy recovery.

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

KRK used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, Last year, he reportedly revealed the climax of Aamir Khan's musical drama Secret Superstar on Twitter. The movie had Zaira Wasim in the lead role. After tweeting this, his Twitter account was suspended on October 18, 2017.

A frustrated KRK threatened Twitter authorities that he would commit suicide if they did not restore his account within 15 days. He also accused Aamir Khan of driving Twitter to suspend his account.