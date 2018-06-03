Veere Di Wedding released recently and has been getting great reviews. The movie, which stars Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead, became the third biggest opener of the year thus far, with a box office collection of Rs 10.70 crore on opening day.

While all this has got Bollywood buzzing, a particular scene from the movie has got Twitter debating. Veere Di Wedding, which discusses relationships, sex and more unabashedly, features a scene that shows Swara masturbating.

This scene has left many (mostly men) uncomfortable and has put viewers who went to watch the movie with their "grandmothers" in an awkward position. They took to Twitter to criticise the actress and director Shashanka Ghosh.

One of the trolls who targeted the actress for the said scene misspelled the word "masturbation" and this has left Veere Di Wedding fans in splits.

"Just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation (sic) scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said " I'm hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding," a tweet read.

However, many did step forward and showed the actress and the movie support by satirizing the poorly worded tweet.

One user shared, "Hey ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. as we came out of the theater my grandma said "women can be stalked, raped or killed in the name of love, she can be objectified & dance to vulgar lyrics but #masturabation makes me feel so ashamed."

A Twitter user put together some similar messages of those who went to watch the movie with their "grandmother" and it is hilarious. Many Twitter users called out the right-wing for the eerily similar tweets and showed the actress and the movie a lot of support.

After the hoo-haa over the scene grew stronger, Swara took to Twitter to address the trolls. Here's what she said.