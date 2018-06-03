Veere Di Wedding released recently and has been getting great reviews. The movie, which stars Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead, became the third biggest opener of the year thus far, with a box office collection of Rs 10.70 crore on opening day.
While all this has got Bollywood buzzing, a particular scene from the movie has got Twitter debating. Veere Di Wedding, which discusses relationships, sex and more unabashedly, features a scene that shows Swara masturbating.
This scene has left many (mostly men) uncomfortable and has put viewers who went to watch the movie with their "grandmothers" in an awkward position. They took to Twitter to criticise the actress and director Shashanka Ghosh.
One of the trolls who targeted the actress for the said scene misspelled the word "masturbation" and this has left Veere Di Wedding fans in splits.
"Just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation (sic) scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said " I'm hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding," a tweet read.
However, many did step forward and showed the actress and the movie support by satirizing the poorly worded tweet.
One user shared, "Hey ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. as we came out of the theater my grandma said "women can be stalked, raped or killed in the name of love, she can be objectified & dance to vulgar lyrics but #masturabation makes me feel so ashamed."
A Twitter user put together some similar messages of those who went to watch the movie with their "grandmother" and it is hilarious. Many Twitter users called out the right-wing for the eerily similar tweets and showed the actress and the movie a lot of support.
For some inexplicable reason, there seems to be a tremendous demand for Veere Di Wedding among Indian grandmothers, regardless of their alleged, consistent (word-to-word consistent!) opinion after the film. pic.twitter.com/VCn1wroHlf— Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 2, 2018
Hey @ReallySwara— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 2, 2018
I watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandfather. I don't know how he fealt when that masturabation scene came on screen. As we came out of the theater my grandfather said "chal ek baar aur chalte hain" ?#VeereDiWedding
Men are getting really flustered about the masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding, aren' they?— Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) June 2, 2018
I think the women have done something right here.
Missing Pahlaj Nihalani ?..He would have surely asked the makers of #veerediwedding to dub the masturbation scene with wah modi ji wah.— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 2, 2018
This year Irrfan Khan did a film called Blackmail which had multiple masturbation scenes. It was a running joke throughout the film wer Irrfan goes to the toilet to pleasure himself.— Od (@odshek) June 2, 2018
There was no outrage. But these ppl have an issue with a woman doing it in #VeereDiWedding pic.twitter.com/TFW7ou33v4
Ques: Who has seen #VeereDiWedding ?— Victim Flopnihotri (@VictimGames) June 2, 2018
Ans: Everyone and their Grandmothers.
After the hoo-haa over the scene grew stronger, Swara took to Twitter to address the trolls. Here's what she said.
??????? Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! ??♀️??♀️??♀️???? https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018