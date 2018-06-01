Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding has opened with a bang at the domestic box office. The film on its first day has proved that movies will all-female actress as lead characters can draw crowds to the theatres.

Veere Di Wedding has hit the right chord with the audience in India and that has translated into good opening day occupancy for the morning and the afternoon shows. Shashanka Ghosh's directorial, which also features Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has opened to an occupancy of more than 30 percent.

The film is looking forward to recording one of the highest opening day box office collection of 2018. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2 recorded approximately 57.5 percent occupancy; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat recorded 42.5 percent occupancy and at third rank is Veere Di Wedding with 32.5 percent occupancy.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi recorded 30 percent occupancy, while Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety recorded 27.5 percent occupancy.

This shows that the Sonam-Kareena starrer could collect more than Rs 9 crore on its opening day. If the occupancy increases in the evening and night shows then the film might have a better first-day box office collection than Akshay Kumar's Pad Man and Ajay Devgn's Raid.

"Audience verdict is FINAL... #VeereDiWedding starts with a BIG BANG in morning shows... Noon shows SUPER-STRONG too... Undoubtedly, one of the best starts of 2018," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audience and trade analysts are hoping that this will translate into good box office figures.

Ghosh's directorial is about four female friends who are each other's strength. Apart from the female leads, the film also features Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Ayesha Raza, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Mushran and Edward Sonnenblick in pivotal roles.