The all-female oriented Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding has received mostly positive reviews from the audience, who have got the chance to watch the Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. According to moviegoers, the film is a fun watch, especially if you are planning to watch with your veeres (friends).

Veere Di Wedding is about four female friends - Sonam, Kareena, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania - who are each other's strength. Apart from them, the film also features Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Ayesha Raza, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Mushran and Edward Sonnenblick among others. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

The makers and the star cast of the film have been promoting the film as #iamnotachickflick and the star cast in the interviews have been saying that the film is not about feminism. "There is nothing in it being a chick flick but chick flick is a label in which all the films with women leads have been put into. We don't have genres when it comes to women," Sonam explained, according to The Indian Express.

"But when it comes to men, there are action films, action-comedy and many others. But with women in a film, every film is just a chick flick, whether its a romantic comedy, a dramedy or anything else. We don't want to be labelled, It's a film for women and men both. That's what my sister has said, that she is not making a film for chicks which is anyways a derogatory term for women," she added.

So, has the film impressed the audience? Get all the live updates of audience review of Veere Di Wedding below:

Mahwash Ajaz @mahwashajaz_: #VeereDiWedding should start with the disclaimer 'no male egos were harmed in the making of this film. At least, we tried not to.'

RJ Karan @RJKaran911: First half of #VeereyDiWedding Already in love with movie it's super super fun and awesome ...@sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #kareenakapoor I see reunions happening of many frnds

Umair Sandhu @sandhumerry: First Review of #VeereDiWedding from #UAE ! On the whole, #VeereDiWedding packs a solid punch with its unusual, yet relevant storyline. It is a film for youngsters who may patronize it in a big way. Recommended, go for it ! Sure Shot HIT !

Nifty King: @Kingofnse: @KareenaOnline : Too Hot! @sonamakapoor : Too Bold! @ReallySwara : Simply Awesome! @ShikhaTalsania :Even Google doesn't know what Orgasm is called in Hindi 100 Crores will be a cake walk and I am good at prediction @balajimotionpic A Movie to remember #Veerediwedding

rohit Chaturvedi @rohitchaturvedi: Super fun watch! @Kareena at her A game #VeereDiWedding #balajifilms #akcpl @sonamakapoor superb comic timing, the best thing about the film @ShikhaTalsania , great going, easy fun watch with some really endearing moments in there @RuchikaaKapoor super proud

