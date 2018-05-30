A few days ago, the internet was going gaga over a cover of Veere Di Wedding's Tareefan mixed with Justin Bieber's Let Me Love You. Singer Lisa Mishra took to Twitter to share a small clip of herself performing to the intertwined version of the songs. The video was later shared by Anil Kapoor and soon, the team of Veere Di Wedding decided to bring her on board to make a reprised version of the chartbuster.

Originally sung by QARAN featuring Badshah, the reprised version sung by Lisa was released recently. The video, which also features the leading ladies of the movie Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has garnered over 3 lakh views on YouTube and it has got fans listening to it on loop.

While Lisa's voice is soothing, the tune sounds extremely familiar.

On listening to the song for a couple of times, Tareefan reprise's tune sounds like the 2002 hit track Aicha performed by Outlandish. Originally performed by Algerian artist Khaled, the song gained global popularity after Danish hip-hop band decided to cover it in English.

While the entire track does not replicate the music of Aicha, the new Tareefan song seems like it uses the basic chords from the Outlandish version of the song. Do you find the similarities as well? Let us know your thoughts in comments below.

Whatever it may be, the new Tareefan song is absolutely beautiful with many vouching that it is better than the first one.

In a recent statement, the composer and singer of Tareefan, QARAN revealed that the song was composed on an iPad in a flight. "It was a great feeling to be able to introduce my sound and brand of music with Tareefan. The song was composed on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi on my iPad," the music composer, music producer, lyricist and rapper said.

"After composing the song and writing the lyrics, I knew I had a hit on my hands because I couldn't get the "Tareefan" line out of my head for days," he told International Business Times India in a recent interview. Read more here.

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.

Check out the Tareefan tracks here:

Check out Aicha by Outlandish here: