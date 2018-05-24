Trailer of Sonam Kapoor's upcoming flick Veere Di Wedding has been receiving a mixed response ever since it was released online a few days ago. While some said it was similar to the Hollywood flick Sex and the City, others called it a reflection of patriarchy masked with feminism. But Sonam, who is a staunch feminist herself, agrees to disagree with the latter.

The actress went on to state that Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama fit the sexist label more appropriately. In an interview, when asked if she thought Veere Di Wedding was the reversal of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, here's what she had to say"

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama series is great but it's very sexist. VDW is not about women discussing men and putting them down or discussing what they are going through. It's quite different.

Veere Di Wedding comes with a tagline which says, "It's Not a Chick Flick." Sonam feels that 'chick flick' is a derogatory way of looking at films and feels that girls shouldn't be called as chicks.

"That's a derogatory way of looking at a film. It's not a chick flick. Firstly, we should not be called chicks. And secondly, it's a movie about four people, which caters to both men and women," Sonam said.

Though the movie is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam feels that it would've been boring to play Kareena Kapoor's role in it.

When she was asked if she had any desire to play Veere in her home production film, Sonam said, "No, I don't think so. How boring would that be! I think Kareena (Kapoor Khan) suits the role best."

Veere Di Wedding will mark Sonam's first movie post her marriage to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8. The movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas, will hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.