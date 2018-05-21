Sonam Kapoor has rubbished the reports of she having issues with Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress not only quashed the rumours of a rift between her and Bebo, but also said that they share a common Whatsapp group where they share their throwback pictures.

"There's no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo [Kareena], me, Rhea [Kapoor] and Lolo [Karisma Kapoor] have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other's yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years," Sonam told Mid-Day.

This is not the first time that reports of a fight between the two Kapoor girls have popped up. Earlier during the making of Veere Di Wedding as well, similar reports were out. Sonam said that these rumours don't affect her.

"Such gossip doesn't bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are the third generation of actors [in our families] and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We have made a kick-ass movie and proved that women can work with each other and get along. We had a blast [while shooting Veere]," the report quoted her as saying.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a female oriented film. Apart from Sonam and Kareena, the film also features Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Apart from her upcoming movie, Sonam has been in news for her recently held wedding with longtime beau Anand Ahuja. They had a grand wedding ceremony that was followed by an even more flamboyant reception party.

Soon after the marriage, Sonam added "Ahuja" to her name on social media, which raised some eyebrows as the actress claims herself to be a feminist. However, she defended her stand to say that it was her choice to add the surname, and she didn't do it owing to any pressure from anyone.