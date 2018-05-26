When the trailer of upcoming Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding released on April 25, it became a rage with viewers in a matter of hours. While some loved how unabashed and blunt the women – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania – were about their relationships, sex lives, and everything else, some thought that the trailer screamed American romantic comedy-drama "Sex and the City."

And why not? Both Veere Di Wedding and Sex and the City are about four independent women who love life and know how to live it up. Sure, the trailer was fun, but what came next is something that has probably stuck with every music lover in the country. Yes, the song Tareefan by composer QARAN featuring Badshah.

The quirky lyrics and upbeat music are exactly what one needs on a gloomy day. And on those days when you just do not want to get out of bed and get to work, we suggest you listen to the song on loop.

While Tareefan has everyone dancing to its tunes – it has been on the number one spot in India for four consecutive weeks as per the World Music Awards – the man behind it is as gorgeous as the song. International Business Times India spoke to QARAN about his life, music and Tareefan among other things and here's what he had to say.

IBTimes India: How did you come onboard Veere Di Wedding and how did Tareefan happen?

QARAN: Rhea Kapoor asked me to play her some songs. She loved the vibe and told me to make a song that comes naturally to me and reflects my sound. After composing the song and writing the lyrics, I knew I had a hit on my hands because I couldn't get the "Tareefan" line out of my head for days. After the song and its production were completed, Badshah came on board towards the end to write his rap verse and lay his vocals.

IBT: The song has got a massive response, you must be glad.

QARAN: I have always wanted to introduce something new and fresh into the Indian Music scene, especially Bollywood. Getting such a positive response to something that could have been a potential risk was incredible. In turn, I am incredibly grateful to the listeners and Rhea, who encouraged me to make the kind of music I would want to listen to.

IBT: Tareefan may have put you on the map, but you have also been a part of several movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Two States. How did all those projects happen and what was the experience like?

QARAN: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy gave me my first break as a music producer in India. I worked on several films with them and was able to learn a lot from their incredible musicality. I also produced extensively for Pritam who taught me a lot about the commercial appeal of a song.

IBT: You have also done a lot of international work – documentaries and adverts. Which one has been more fulfilling – Bollywood or your work in Europe and the US?

QARAN: My work overseas - while certainly gratifying - doesn't have the appeal that India does. In India, popular culture and content consumption methods are rapidly evolving. This creates an extremely conducive environment to introduce new innovations and sounds.

IBT: A movie-maker in Hollywood and Bollywood you would love to work with.

QARAN: While there are many filmmakers that I would love to work with, I really appreciate the work of Christopher Nolan and Vishal Bhardwaj.

IBT: You completed your schooling in Singapore and college in the UK. When did you move from India? Tell us a little about it

QARAN: I left India at the age of 7 and moved to Indonesia and later Singapore. Growing up overseas and being exposed to a wide array of cultures is something I cherish deeply. It has provided me with a unique perspective on how I see the world and the people around me.

IBT: How did you decide that music was your calling?

Music has always been a part of my life ever since I can remember. My first Sony Walkman cemented this relationship. I don't often remember the moments in my life by the year in which they took place but by the music, I would listen to at the time. All I've ever truly wanted to do is make the soundtrack to people's lives.

IBT: What do you think of music festivals? Would you like to play in them?

QARAN: Music festivals have been a revolutionary introduction to the live music scene and has provided a solid foundation to genres like EDM. Being an artist and a performer, I would love to play at a music festival.

IBT: Favorite genre of music?

QARAN: While I have made it a point to listen to literally every genre of music I can access in an effort to widen my horizons, RNB, Hip-Hop & Jazz are genres that have really resonated with me.

IBT: Favorite DJ?

QARAN: Diplo has definitely been killing it recently.

In case, you have loved Tareefan as much as we did, QARAN told us that he has quite a few projects lined up and also has a few single coming out soon. For now, we have the song on loop and all we want to say to QARAN is "Hor Dass Kinni Tareefan Chahidiyan Tenu?"

Veere Di Wedding releases on Friday, June 1.

Watch Tareefan song below: