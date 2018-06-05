Swara Bhasker and trolls always go hand-in-hand. Trolls never leave a chance to slam Swara on various issues, while the actress loves hitting back at them on social media. She is currently facing backlash over her infamous masturbation scene in her recently released film Veere Di Wedding and has left Twitter debating. Even Pakistani actors Urwa Hocane and Gohar Rasheed have slammed Swara for her contradictory statements and calling Pakistan a "failing state".

While Swara has been dealing with trolls in her own way on social media, her friend Sonam Kapoor has now jumped into her defence and gave her two cents on the matter.

"I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion & a point of view & I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers," Sonam Kapoor was quoted saying by ANI when asked about her opinion on her co-star Swara Bhasker getting trolled on social media.

But Twitter users were not satisfied with her opinion. They called her the new Uday Chopra of Bollywood for having zero IQ and started replying with hilarious responses. Some people also slammed her and said that they are also expressing their own opinion like her and asked her to respect that. Take a look.

"Uday chopra ki hawa lag gyi hai isko bhi jus cz of der gifted surname dey can utter any shit dey want!! Dumb Bollytards," a user commented.

