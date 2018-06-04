Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker is receiving flak from Pakistani actors for calling Pakistan a "failing state". Actors Urwa Hocane and Gohar Rasheed have slammed Swara for her contradictory statements.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand, the Veere Di Wedding stars were asked about the movie getting banned in Pakistan due to vulgar language and obscene scenes.

Swara replied, "What do you expect from a state that is run by Sharia laws? They are a non-secular state. I don't understand why we keep taking pleasure from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan," she said.

She also said that Pakistanis have way worse vocabulary than we do. These comments didn't go well with Pakistani actors Urwa and Gohar. In a series of tweets, Urwa referred to Swara's 2015 interview and said she is an ignorant person, who contradicts her own statements.

"Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to, in 2015, as the "Best country you have ever visited" and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests," Urwa said.

"While you're on this spree of empowering women,i must say you've become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let's not talk about women empowerment," she added.

"This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It's not a failing state for sure but u come across as a "Failing Human Being" !!! @ReallySwara From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan," she said.

Gohar, on the other hand, said that Swara wanted to be in limelight by making such controversial statements.

"Obviously in order to stand out in front of your talented and well spoken co actors #KareenaKapoor & #SonamKapoor you'ld resort to a controversial statement to get the limelight. There seemed to be no better way for you, than talking about #Pakistan with hatred," the Mann Mayal actor tweeted, adding, "This reflects your negative mantra in making some name for yourself, also why I've never heard of you before, #VeereDiWedding #SwaraBhasker #AttentionSeeker."

In 2015, Swara in an interview to a Pakistani channel said, "Pakistan is not like how it is described, an enemy state. I swear, I have been to London, New York, Istanbul, Paris, every city fails in front of Lahore."

Watch the videos below: