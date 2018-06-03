Veere Di Wedding has joined the list of pirated films as the full movie has been leaked online. The female-oriented film was released this Friday.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding has been made available on some torrent sites. The illegally made websites have uploaded the full movie for users to watch it online or download it for free.

While some of the pirated prints are of average quality, some others have uploaded Veere Di Wedding full movie with HD quality print. The female-oriented film has had an excellent start at the box office with a collection of Rs 10.70 crore on Friday and Rs 12.25 crore on the second day.

Although the movie seems to shine at the box office in coming days, the fact that it got leaked online is likely to affect its collection.

Piracy is a crime in India, but there seems to be no curb to the menace. Of late, almost all the Bollywood movies have been falling prey to piracy. Within just a couple of days of release, the films get leaked online for viewers to watch and download for free.

In certain cases, the films are made available on the internet even before the official release, causing massive losses to the producers. Movies like Great Grand Masti, Manjhi: The Mountain Man are among the few that were leaked before the release.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a female buddy film that shows the bonding among four childhood friends with their own set of private problems. The film received mixed reactions from critics as well as the audience. Apart from the series of cuss words that are used in the film, Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene is the most talked about aspect of the movie.