Veere Di Wedding with its ensemble cast had a pleasant start at the box office with its collection witnessing an upward trend on second day of the release.

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the female buddy film made a box office collection of Rs 10.70 crore on its opening day in the domestic market.

Released on 2,177 screens across India, Veere Di Wedding enjoyed strong word of mouth and earned big moolah on Saturday. The film collected Rs 12.25 crore on day 2, taking its collection to Rs 22.95 crore in India.

"#VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too... Weekend should comfortably close at ₹ 35 cr+, as per trends... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz. [sic]," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Considering the hype around the movie, it is likely to witness a further jump in business on Sunday and is expected to cross Rs 35 crore during the first weekend. Although Veere Di Wedding received mixed response both from critics as well as the audience, the film has set the box office ringing.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the female-oriented film remained totally unfazed by Bhavesh Joshi that also released on the same day. Two other movies – Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran still hold good number of screens. The John Abraham starrer collected Rs 3.56 crore on Saturday and Raazi earned Rs 1.70 crore.

Veere Di Wedding has also marked an impressive start at the overseas box office. The film made decent business at key international markets like Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand.

"#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri... AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [₹ 54.87 lakhs]... Debuts at No 7 UK: £ 65,423 [₹ 58.49 lakhs]... Debuts at No 8 NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [₹ 16.82 lakhs]... Debuts at No 5," Adarsh tweeted.

Veere Di Wedding has certainly made a strong start at the box office and the film is expected to go a long way.