Veere Di Wedding releases this weekend. The movie has an all-women cast and lead actors. While the story revolves around the lives of four friends played by Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Sumeet Vyas will be seen a key role.

The June release produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi is being promoted with the hashtag #iamnotachickflick.

Veere Di Wedding is a coming-of-age story of four women. The official synopsis reads:

Veere Di Wedding is a high-spirited and upbeat coming of age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor), Avni (Sonam kapoor), Meera (ShikhaTalsania) & Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar). Ten years later when these four best friends reunite, they don't realise how much life has changed from what they expected. The film is set against the backdrop of Delhi, where the girls are born and brought up, their trials and tribulations in modern day world, regarding family acceptance, marriage & societal perceptions.

A special premiere was held for TV celebrities and Bollywood stars this week and they have all loved the movie. Vickey Lalwani from SpotboyE gave the movie four stars and said, "Veere Di Wedding is a pure celebration of life" in his review.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh found the movie bold and gave it a three-and-half stars. He tweeted, "Get ready to be SURPRISED... This film swims against the tide... Defies stereotype... Dares to be different... Truly hatke stuff... Not for the conservative, definitely... Tremendous SHOCK-VALUE."