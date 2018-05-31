Veere Di Wedding releases this weekend. The movie has an all-women cast and lead actors. While the story revolves around the lives of four friends played by Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Sumeet Vyas will be seen a key role.
The June release produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi is being promoted with the hashtag #iamnotachickflick.
Veere Di Wedding is a coming-of-age story of four women. The official synopsis reads:
Veere Di Wedding is a high-spirited and upbeat coming of age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor), Avni (Sonam kapoor), Meera (ShikhaTalsania) & Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar). Ten years later when these four best friends reunite, they don't realise how much life has changed from what they expected. The film is set against the backdrop of Delhi, where the girls are born and brought up, their trials and tribulations in modern day world, regarding family acceptance, marriage & societal perceptions.
A special premiere was held for TV celebrities and Bollywood stars this week and they have all loved the movie. Vickey Lalwani from SpotboyE gave the movie four stars and said, "Veere Di Wedding is a pure celebration of life" in his review.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh found the movie bold and gave it a three-and-half stars. He tweeted, "Get ready to be SURPRISED... This film swims against the tide... Defies stereotype... Dares to be different... Truly hatke stuff... Not for the conservative, definitely... Tremendous SHOCK-VALUE."
#VeereDiWedding will be talked-about for its BOLD, BRAZEN and UNABASHED concept and humour... You may like the film, you may even dislike it, but you won't be able to ignore it... It will be discussed, dissed and debated, for sure.
#VeereDiWedding is *not* #DilChahtaHai meets #PyaarKaPunchnama... This one is padded with adult humour and dialogue/one-liners that will bring a smile and startle you, both... This Girl Gang is truly BINDAAS...
Sexy , saucy and sassy!!! This is not a chick flick but a super fun flick...take your friends and join this robust party! Well done @RheaKapoor and your amazing girl gang @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #kareena #VeereyDiWedding
Thoroughly enjoyed #VeereDiWedding.#KareenaKapoorKhan @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania u all were smashing! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor @ektaravikapoor u guys r an inspiration♀️More power to u women♂️
#veerediwedding What a fun entertainer .... mazzzaaaa aaa Gaya! Kareena toh is always fab but I lurvvvvvvvveddd Sonam in the film! #itsnotachickflick @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor Good Luck!
So breezy, fun and warm! #veerediwedding is the perfect film to watch with your girlfriends.❤❤ Loved #KareenaKapoorKhan and @vyas_sumeet! And @ShikhaTalsania is such a revelation!! Congratulations @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @balajimotionpic
What an absolutely fantastic film @vdwthefilm is! Enjoyed every minute of it. was fully FOMO-ing about not having spent enough time with my "veeres". Can never find enough words to describe how beautiful n effortless #KareenaKapoorKhan is.. contd...
... contd @sonamakapoor looks beautiful and has played her part so adorably well @ReallySwara takes badass to another level @ShikhaTalsania is tooo adorable. And mannn #bhandari , you're tooo cool. @vdwthefilm Contd....
Felt so proud watching my veere @ShikhaTalsania on screen. So effortlessly gifted you are in front of the camera @ReallySwara you looked n acted stunningly! And Vishwaas as Bhandari @vdwthefilm @RuchikaaKapoor
All the best Shikhs, you're gonna rock
#veerediwedding what fun characters with some really 'Gem' dialogues. Go watch it with your friends @ReallySwara @sonamakapoor @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #ShikhaTalsania
