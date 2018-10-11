Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is inching closer to the launch of a sporty version of the Superb sedan in India, christened as Superb Sportline. Ahead of the new variant's launch, some of the Skoda dealers have reportedly started accepting bookings.

A report in Autocar claims the booking amount is Rs 50,000 and Skoda will launch the Superb Sportline on October 15. The Superb Sportline is a sporty looking sedan although it is not as sporty as RS models of the company. It is a pure cosmetic job along with some fun-to-drive additions in the international markets and hence, the India-spec model is also expected to follow the same pattern.

The Superb Sportline will get glossy black treatment at front grille, window frames, ORVM caps, side strips, rear bumper and integrated spoiler at the rear. The overall theme will be complemented with the options of 18- (anthracite) or 19-inch (burnished black) alloy wheels. In order to supplement spirited driving, Skoda has lowered suspension of Superb Sportline by 15mm.

Inside the cabin, the new variant will get leather three-spoke sports steering wheel and gear knob, sport seats with exclusive seat covers, aluminium-look pedals and carbon-style trim.

There will be no changes to the powertrain. Skoda India currently sells Superb with a 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine tuned to develop 175bhp mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox or an option of 177bhp with a 6-speed manual.

The diesel offering is a 2.0-litre TDI engine that churns out 175bhp and only comes with a 6-speed DSG transmission. The Sportline will carry over the same configurations.

Octavia RS sold out again

For those who wish spirited driving, the only Skoda performance car on offer is the Octavia RS. The company launched Octavia RS in 2017 and all 300 units for the year sold out quickly. Now a report in Autocar claims the allocated 200 units for 2018 has also been sold out. A new booking from now will get the Octavia only in 2019, if reports are anything to go by.

The Octavia RS, most powerful machine of Skoda in India, is now priced at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The sports sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor, which can churn out 230bhp of power and has a maximum torque of 350Nm at 1,500 to 4,600rpm mated to a six-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Octavia RS requires only 6.7 seconds to reach 100kmph before reaching a top speed of 250kmph.