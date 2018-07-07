Czech carmaker Skoda launched its performance sedan, the Octavia RS in September 2017. Priced at Rs 24.62 lakh, the initial allocation for India were limited to just 250 units and all of them were sold out quickly. Emerging reports now confirm Skoda India has reopened booking for the Octavia RS.

The Octavia RS, most powerful machine of Skoda in India is now priced at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Even with the increase in price, Skoda Octavia RS is a compelling case against the German sports sedans sold in India. Skoda India is expected to start deliveries of new bookings during the festive season.

Skoda Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor, which can churn out 230bhp of power and has a maximum torque of 350Nm at 1,500 to 4,600rpm. Though the company offers six-speed manual gearbox in the global markets, India-spec model is limited to six-speed DSG automatic transmission option. The front-wheel drive sports model sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250kmph. To hone the performance credentials of Octavia RS, Skoda has revised suspension setup and a wider track in the rear.

Skoda has also separated the RS version from other Octavia variants with some cosmetic additions. These include wider radiator grille, LED split head lamps, LED tail lamps, body kit which includes a tail gate spoiler, steel tip exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels with side skirts and others.

The Octavia RS gets sporty black interior, RS-Sport seats, pedals in aluminium finish, multifunctional steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and more. The performance sedan also boasts of electronically adjustable front seats include memory function and sunroof. The safety in the Octavia RS will be taken care of by airbags, ESP and a park-assist system.

Source: Carwale