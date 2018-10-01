Like AMG for Mercedes-Benz, M for BMW and Nismo for Nissan, Czech carmaker Skoda has reserved RS badging for its performance-oriented variants. The RS moniker was awarded only to Skoda's sedan models. And now the company has decided to extend the honour to SUVs as well. Presto, Skoda Kodiaq RS is born.

Skoda claims Kodiaq RS exclusively comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 236bhp of power and 500Nm of torque mated to a 7-speed DSG box. The power is sent to all four wheels via the intelligent all-wheel drive. The performance SUV requires only seven seconds to reach 100kmph speed and has a top speed of 220kmph.

Skoda Kodiaq RS requires 9 minutes, 29.84 seconds to complete legendary Nürburgring's Nordschleife, means the Skoda SUV now holds the lap record for seven-seater SUVs in the iconic racetrack in Europe.

To make the Kodiaq RS fitting for its performance pedigree, Skoda has worked on the suspension. The settings of shock absorbers can be adjusted to suit the driver's preferences and the respective terrain at any time using the adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which comes as standard.

To make the RS version look different from the rest of the pack just like the Octavia RS, Skoda has reworked the front and rear bumpers and both now look sportier. The radiator grille, window frames, wing mirrors and roof rails all come in gloss black, whilst the 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels come in anthracite. The SUV gets 20-inch alloy wheels and a new RS logo.

Skoda has also made the interior look sporty. Alcantara seat covers, door trims with contrasting stitching and the carbon fibre-effect instrument panel lend a sporty flair to the cabin. The performance SUV also comes with a Virtual Cockpit as standard. This features the rev counter and the current speed in the centre, meaning these parameters can also easily be read when the car is driven very dynamically.