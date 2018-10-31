Actor Siddharth was trolled after he mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he has reduced Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to an election gimmick with the Statue of Unity.

The Statue of Unity is a monument dedicated to Indian independence movement leader Vallabhbhai Patel. Located in Gujarat, the surroundings of the statue occupies over 20,000 square metres, and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. It is the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 metres.

The Statue of Unity, which was designed by Indian sculptor Ram V Sutar, was inaugurated by Narendra Modi, on 31st October, 2018 on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Siddharth, who often expresses his views on current affairs, took to his Twitter account on October 30 to mock the Prime Minister for wasting the public money and using it for his election campaigns.

Siddharth tweeted, "Arguably the most wasteful & disrespectful way to celebrate one of India's greatest leaders will be unveiled today in #Gujarat. #SardarPatel has been reduced to an election gimmick by #BJP. #Sardar and our farmers deserve better! This is a statue of #Modi in disguise. Rs. 3000cr!"

However, Siddharth's views did not go down well with many neitizens, who blasted the actor in their reply. They condemned him for his ignorance and lack of historical sense. They said that one family has been deified with monuments, airports, toilets, ports, bridges dedicated for 70 years. The family ignored Sardar Patel, who united over 550 provinces post-independence. Here are some of their comments.

Anuraag Saxena @anuraag_saxena

Yeah! Shame on people that built Mount Rushmore, Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty, etc. How dare India promote symbols of our greatness, right? #StatueOfUnity

Kiran‏ @airavatvolvo

Breaking news: tomorrow actor siddarth will protest in New Delhi to sell off the land were Nehru Gandhi samadhi is built and to give that fund earned from selling to farmers.

Nation first‏ @TaunkPrashant

All samadhi is of more then 40 acres, And average rate of land is more then 50 crores per acre, Each neta's samadhi value is more then 2000 crore,

Kishore‏ @Patriot_Analyst

@Actor_Siddharth You have no politico-historical memory and the context in which this great man had to be re-introduced to Indians. For 70 years, only 1 family has been deified with monuments, airports, toilets, ports, bridges dedicated. This historical wrong had to be corrected @jsaideepak Nehru family usurped entire political legacy and goodwill of freedom movement and early founding of Indian republic; this historical injustice had to be corrected. @Actor_Siddharth you are even talking about him bcos @narendramodi has re-introduced Patel to Indians

Girish Amitabh‏ @girishamitabh

Don't waste money making your movies distribute it among the farmers ✌

Sashank Lavu‏ @sash2904

Election Gimmik?? You fool this statue was started in 2013 when @narendramodi ji was the Gujarat CM. And the statue was completed as per the schedule.

Narasimha Rao‏ @NarasimhaRao10

you will be 1st one to dance will silly steps in 1st world Statue of Liberty but want India to be snake charmers nation ??

sunny baba‏ @sundeepbhan1978

Contribution of this great man has been wiped out from our history books. Does any history book in school tell us that this great man united over 550 provinces after freedom? A fitting tribute to #SardarPatel

Captain Marvel‏ @masterstuff2

When Assholes try to be Aristotle....These sort of highly intellectual commentary comes out. Anyway,. One should not expect filmi people to be well read and smart.. if u were, u would hv read how GoG has planned tourism industry around Statue Of Unity, Spunkfart

Ajay Iyer‏ @ajayiyer15

Why is it that you feign ignorance of following points? Increase in Tourism Creating a Historical Monument Tribute to Iron Man Job creation Your hatred towards Modi is against people of #Gujarat & development We support #StatueOfUnity

Raji S.Raman‏ @rajalakshmi30g1

Farmers do get lot of funds allotted, it all gets swindled by politicians and middle men. India doesn't need to stop one activity to provide money for other. Controlling corruption & transparency in distribution of funds is the need of hr. Let's celebrate Sardar Patel.

Ravi Blr‏ @GomatamRavi

If idiots like you had been there in TN in the ages gone by, our ancestors would never have built Brihadeeshwara, Chidambaram, Varadaraja Perumal, Srirangam and other great temples. We have to be thankful stupidity is of recent origin in TN!

Amrita Bhinder @amritabhinder