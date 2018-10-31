Live

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a statue of the leader which will be the world's tallest at 182 metres.

Iron was procured from around the country to commemorate the 'Iron Man of India'. The statue is situated in Gujarat, 3.2 km downstream the Narmada Dam.

The Rs 2,389 crore statue was commissioned in 2012 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. It was designed by Padma Bhushan winning sculptor Ram V Sutar.

Live Updates