On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a statue of the leader which will be the world's tallest at 182 metres.
Iron was procured from around the country to commemorate the 'Iron Man of India'. The statue is situated in Gujarat, 3.2 km downstream the Narmada Dam.
The Rs 2,389 crore statue was commissioned in 2012 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. It was designed by Padma Bhushan winning sculptor Ram V Sutar.
Many outfits have called for a boycott
Local tribes have called for a boycott of the inauguration function citing that Rs 2900 crore has been spent on a statue at a time when debt-ridden farmers are committing suicide.
According to News18, 22 villages near the Narmada river wrote an open letter to the prime minister telling that they would not welcome Modi when he arrives. They said, " We villagers want to tell you with extreme grief that we will not welcome you on October 31. Even if you come here like an unwanted guest, you are not welcome here."
The Statue of Unity will have a museum at the base
The Statue of Unity will have a museum at the base which will consist of at least 40,000 documents and 2000 photographs dedicated to Patel.
The museum will also have high powered elevators which will transport visitors to the viewing gallery.
Sudarsan Patnaik has commemorated Patel's birth anniversary with sand art
Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik has made a sand sculpture of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Puri Beach to commemorate the Iron Man of India's 143rd birth anniversary.
In his tweet, he congratulated the team which was responsible for building the Statue of Unity.
As an artist, i extend my congratulations to the entire team for #StatueOfUnity . My SandArt at Puri beach on this momentous occasion. Tributes to Iron Man of India.
Inaugural function begins at Kevadiya, Gujarat
The inaugural function of the Sardar Patel statue is underway in Kevadiya, Gujarat on Patel's 143rd death anniversary, which is also known as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.
Celebrations underway near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
President, Vice President, Home Minister pay floral tribute to Patel
President Ramnath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tribute to the former deputy prime minister of India. A function was held at Patel Chowk in Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Rajnath Singh pay floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary in Delhi.