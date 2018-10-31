Paying a tribute to freedom icon and the first deputy prime minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi is set to unveil the Statue of Unity on Wednesday, October 31.

The statue designed by sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, is located near the Narmada Dam in Gujarat and has been built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore. It is the tallest statue in the in world at 597 feet (182 metres) — twice the height of the Statue of Liberty and 177 feet higher than China's Spring Temple Buddha, which is the current tallest.

Who is Ram Vanji Sutar?