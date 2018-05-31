Aamir Khan's rather goofy photo with daughter Ira has brought out all the trolls on social media, who are yet to understand the relationship between a father and a daughter.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo were seen sharing some fun moments at a hill station resort in Coonoor. But it somehow managed to irk a section of social media users. According to them, the photo was "disgusting and inappropriate", especially so because it was posted during Ramadan.

A few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also trolled for kissing her 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on lips during her outing at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Aamir Khan recently flew to Coonoor along with his wife Kiran Rao, son Junaid and daughter Ira to celebrate his cousin Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday. He posted a few pictures on his Facebook page with his family enjoying a luncheon together. But a picture, particularly with his daughter, didn't go down well with some people of Muslim community who started trolling the actor.

They found Aamir Khan's daughter's outfit explicit in nature as it failed to cover most parts of her body. She was wearing a black tank top and short pants and a pair of shoes. They also started lecturing Aamir that he cannot play with his grown-up daughter like that as she is now an adult. Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta.

"Respect Mr. Amir for Ramdzan even she is ur daughter to wear respectful cloth," a user commented while another said, "Unexpected from you....Nonpractice muslim=non muslim."

"Eating in ramdan n then posting half naked picz of ur daughter," another user slammed Aamir Khan.

One of Aamir's fan said, "Sorry Aamir, I am ur fan but your daughter is Baligh (Adult) You can't play with her like that. Everything has a limit. Your daughter is in Bikini doesnt look good to me."

While another wrote, "Mr perfectionist doing it perfectly. Daughter is Half naked Father is in Johny sins Position. And then they come up with Crummy Explanation.[ sic]"

But there were also a lot of people who found the father-daughter bonding as adorable. They also slammed the haters.

"Father-Daughter Relation doesn't require any Kind of explanation, Ramadan have nothing to do With realistic restrictions, It's How you Control your Inner Restrictions," a user commented.

While another said, "That's cute pic of father daughter Mashā Allāh love the bonding in my early thirties I still bother my father like this."

"Cute moment....even i do the same with my dad," another user wrote.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for YRF's upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in which he will be seen sharing space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The movie, which also stars his Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, is slated to release November 7, 2018.