It is well known now that Aamir has a huge fan-base in China. All his previous films including – Secret Superstar, Dangal and PK had witnessed massive box office business in China.

Aamir and the makers of Thugs of Hindostan are reportedly planning to release his new movie in China, and the actor is likely to visit the country for promoting it as well.

"The producers are in the process of formulating special promotional plans for the movie. Aamir is apparently keen to travel to China for a week or so, and headline a few events so that he can generate buzz about the film among the audience. He is likely to unveil a song in one of the promotional events in the country," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

The report stated that although Aamir's films enjoy great box office figures in China, a good chunk of potential money gets washed away due to piracy after films are released in India. Aamir's team is eyeing to release Thugs of Hindostan simultaneously in both India and China to fight piracy.

"Aamir's Chinese fans keep tracking his films and download them as soon as they release in India. Since piracy hampers the box-office figures, the producers have decided to release Thugs Of Hindostan simultaneously," the source told the publication.

The film's spokesperson also confirmed to the publication that special strategies are being planned for the film's China release, and it will be the "biggest release of an Indian film in China".

Aamir's film Dangal had created a record by earning over Rs 1,200 crore at the China box office, becoming the highest Bollywood grosser with a worldwide collection of over Rs 2,000 crore. The film was released much later in China, and still had worked wonders at the foreign commercial circuits.

His last release Secret Superstar had just an extended cameo of Aamir, but still had collected over Rs 750 crore in China. With such track record, Thugs of Hindostan, which is a much bigger film compared to Dangal and Secret Superstar, is likely to create havoc at the China box office, and more so, if it's released simultaneously with India.

Considering the box office records of Aamir's past few films in China, it can be safe to say that Thugs of Hindostan can cross Rs 1,500 crore mark at the China box office if it's released simultaneously with India, and that can help the film in becoming the highest ever Bollywood grosser of all time at the worldwide market. The film is slated to be released on November 7 this year.