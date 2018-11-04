Savyasachi opened to an average response and showed steep decline at the worldwide box office on Saturday.

Mythri Movie Makers has scored big hits like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam for Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. Since the banner joined hands with Naga Chaitanya, many in the Tollywood hoped that it would churn out a hit for the actor, who is badly looking for a big break. Savyasachi had huge hype and promotions before it hit the screens on November 1.

The Chandoo Mondeti-directed action movie released in a record number of screens and opened to good response in the morning shows on Friday. But a mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection in the later shows. Savyasachi collected Rs 7.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Savyasachi was expected to become the biggest opener for Naga Chaitanya, beating the record of his last film Shailaja Reddy Alludu, which collected Rs 13.16 crore gross in the global market on its opening day. But the movie has only been able to cross halfaway through this mark and become the second biggest opener for the actor.

Many viewers liked the concept of Savyasachi, but they were upset with its poor execution. The makers the movie would show some recovery on Saturday. But the word of mouth further hit the Naga Chaitanya, Madhavan and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer with its collection dropping nearly 50 percent on day 2.

As per early estimates, Savyasachi has collected approximately Rs 4 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday and its two-day total collection to Rs 11.70 crore gross. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 6.30 crore for its global distributors, who have invested Rs 22.50 crore on its theatrical rights.

Here are the area- and day-wise earnings of Savyasachi in the Telugu states. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures released by its makers/distributors. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.