Director Chandoo Mondeti's Telugu movie Savyasachi (also spelt as Savyasaachi) starring Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan and Nidhhi Agerwal, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Savyasachi is an action film and director Chandoo Mondeti has written the script for the movie, which is produced by Naveen Yerneni, CV Mohan, Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The flick has received a U/A certificate and it has a runtime of 2.30 hours.

Savyasachi movie story: Savyasachi means Ambidextrous, which means a person able to use the right and left hands equally well. As the title suggests, the movie is about a twin brother who is absorbed by Naga's character in the womb and controls his left hand. Unscientifically called the Vanishing Twin Syndrome. How this issue helps the hero forms the crux of the movie.

Performances: Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan have delivered good performances, which are the highlights of Savyasachi. Nidhhi Agerwal looks glamorous and her chemistry with Chay is good. Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, Dishita Sehgal, Rao Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Bharath Reddy have also done good jobs, say the audience.

Technical: Savyasachi had decent production values and MM Keeravani's songs and background score, J Yuvaraj's cinematography, action choreography and dialogues are attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Savyasachi movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

>>> Average 1st half >>> AboveAverage 2nd half >>> #Savyasachi

Cinema super NC will get new recognition Madhavan- NC scenes super ga Unayi Heroine looks good..act avg..2 songs Dance baga vesadu Action scenes baga design chesadu. Story and taking super in 2nd half Congrats NC bro #Savyasachi

