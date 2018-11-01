Director Chandoo Mondeti's Savyasachi has received a good response in its pre-release business, but it has failed to the theatrical rights price record of Naga Chaitanya's Shailaja Reddy Alludu (SRA).

Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with Chandoo Mondeti again after Premam the success of which created a lot of hype for Savyasachi. Mythri Movie Makers, which has delivered blockbusters like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam, has bankrolled this film and this has doubled the excitement. Adding to this are its promos, which have impressed the viewers and made them wait eagerly for its release.

The hype surrounding Savyasachi has generated huge demand for its theatrical rights and several leading distributors were vying their hands for its rights. A day before the movie hits the screens, we hear that the makers have already sealed the deal on the sale of its rights for all the areas, which have fetched a very good price.

Its theatrical rights have fetched from Rs 17.10 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1.90 crore other parts of India and Rs 3.50 crore from overseas. Savyasachi has earned Rs 22.50 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The film has fetched a better price than Yuddham Sharanam (Rs 200 crore), but it could not beat the record of Shailaja Reddy Alludu (Rs 24 crore).

Released in theatres on September 13, Chay's Shailaja Reddy Alludu has collected Rs 35.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The movie has earned around Rs 20 crore for its distributors and it caused a loss of Rs 4 crore them. Hence, the makers of Savyasachi stayed away from quoting exorbitant prices for its theatrical right in a bid to avoid distributors suffering losses.

We bring you the price details of the area-wise rights of Yuddham Sharanam (YS), Savyasachi (SS) and Shailaja Reddy Alludu. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Area YS SS SRA Nizam 6.00 5.50 6.40 Ceded 2.70 3.20 3.20 Vizag 2.00 2.25 2.25 G East 1.30 1.40 1.45 G West 1.10 1.10 1.15 Krishna 1.35 2.95 1.45 Guntur 1.60 1.70 Nellore 0.75 0.70 0.80 AP/T Total 16.80 17.10 18.40 Karnataka 1.20 1.40 1.60 Rest of India 0.40 0.50 0.50 Overseas 1.60 3.50 3.50 Global Total 20.00 22.50 24.00

Savyasachi is an action film that explores Vanishing Twin Syndrome. The movie is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Naveen Yerneni, CV Mohan, Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film features Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles.