The jukebox of Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi has hit the internet and all the songs from the audio album impressed the music lovers, but soundtrack Ninnu Road meeda chusinadhi is the pick out of the songs.

Savyasachi has seven soundtracks and music director MM Keeravani of Baahubali fame has composed tunes for these songs. A couple of them were released on the YouTube channel of Lahari Music. The producer announced to release its songs jukebox on Friday. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted on October 25, "#SavyasachiJukebox from 10 AM ❤️An @mmkeeravaani Musical "

After the jukebox of Savyasachi was released on YouTube, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni took to Twitter to share the links with his followers. The actor tweeted, "Here's the full juke box of #Savyasachi . superb album from @mmkeeravaani Garu .. what's more exciting is the remix of his own original ninnu road meedha .. don't miss it !! Super happy with the response to the trailer .. gearing up for nov 2nd"

Many music lovers, who were eagerly waiting for the release the audio album of Savyasachi, listened to the songs soon after Jukebox hit the net. Impressed with the songs, some of the listeners replied to Naga Chaitanya and said that all of them are good, melodious and fresh. But many of them said that the song Ninnu Road meeda chusinadhi is their pick from this music album.

Oyy Hajarath‏ @OHajarath

Ninnu roddu meeda song superb gaa vundi sir . Tittile song Kuda sir , wonderfull music,MM keeravani gaaru

Sandy‏ @SandySavyasachi

#SavyasachiJukebox Rockinggggg...... Thank you @mmkeeravaani Garu for giving us an Entertainment and Exciting Album.... #NinnuRoadMeedha song Mastram Peaks.... #UkkiriBikkiri kooda superb. #Savyasachi @chay_akkineni Babu kummeeesaaav Dance can't wait people to watch ,

Revanth @RevanthRocksz

Ninnu Road meeda chusinadhi song ayte @chay_akkineni Complete rocking song @mmkeeravaani sir e generation ki ela undalo ala iccharu ika nunchi clg fests & any public functions lo e song a mogipodhi ika #Laggaithu #SavyasachiJukebox

Mr.మజ్నుసవ్యసాచి‏ @KingMahesh_143