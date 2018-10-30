Savyasachi, which is set to hit the screens on November 2, will test its fate at the box office this weekend. The movie is expected to give a big break to Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti.

Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna and grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR. He had made his acting debut with Josh in 2009 and has acted in around 20 movies in the last decade. Despite coming from a notable family - Akkinenis, which boasts of a huge fan base across the globe, he does not have a single solo blockbuster movie (except Manam, as it was a multistarrer) for his credit.

Chandoo Mondeti had made his debut as an independent director with Nikhil's 2014 film Karthikeya. He had teamed up with Naga Chaitanya for his second venture Premam (2016), which was a box office hit. After directing Nikhil again in Kirrak Party, he has once again joined hands with Naga Chaitanya. Like Chay, the director is also eagerly waiting to get a big break.

Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti have not only done hard work during the shooting of Savyasachi, but they are also promoting it heavily in a bid to make it a big success at the box office. Both the actor and director have pinned a lot of hopes on the movie, which they think will get them a big break of their career.

Savyasachi, which means Ambidextrous, is an action drama that deals with the interesting concept of Vanishing Twin Syndrome, which has never been explored in Tollywood. The film is about twin brother who is absorbed by Naga's character in the womb and controls his left hand. How his weakness becomes his strength when his life is threatened forms the crux of the story of the movie.

Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan are playing twin brother, while Nidhhi Agerwal, Bhumika Chawla and Vennela Kishore essay crucial roles in Savyasachi. Dishita Sehgal, Rao Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Bharath Reddy are in the supporting cast. Its promos have struck a chord with the filmgoers and increased viewers curiosity and expectations about the film.

Savyasachi is being released in a record number of screens for Naga Chaitanya and the hype surrounding it has helped it register good advance booking for its opening day. The movie will definitely get a record-breaking opening for the actor. If the concept of the film impresses the viewers, the movie will do wonders at the box office on the following days. It should be seen whether it will be another blockbuster of 2018.