After impressing the viewers with audio and trailer, the makers of Savyasachi are doing the last-mile promotion by organising the pre-release event of the Telugu movie. A grand function is being held at Om Convention, Narsingi in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, 27 October at 6 pm.

Naga Chaitanya, Madhavan, Bhumika Chawla, Nidhhi Agerwal and entire cast and crew of Savyasachi is expected to be present at the pre-release event. Chaitanya's wife Samantha, Nagarjuna and his family members are likely to attend the function.

Where to watch the Pre-release event Live?

The makers are airing the complete event live online. Watch the function here live below:

Savyasachi Audio

The audio of Savyasachi has been released and the album comprises of seven tracks composed by MM Keeravani. P V N S Rohit, Manisha Erabathini, Prudhvi Chandra, Mounima Chandrabhatla, Sreenidhi Tirumala, Hymath, Shreya Goparaju, Rahul Sipligunj, Sri Soumya, Sri Krishna, Mohana Bhogaraju, Deepu, Ramya, Rahul, Mohana, Hymath and Mounima Ch have lent their voices to the songs.

Ananta Sriram, Ramajogayya Sastry, Veturi Sundararama Murthy, K Shivadatta and Ramakrishna Koduri have penned the lyrics for the numbers.

MM Keeravani has not repeated the singers and each song is sung by a different set of singers. Also, the tracks are crisp and except for Oopiri Ukkiribikkiri, all the numbers are under three minutes.

Savyasaachi is an action thriller that deals with an interesting concept of vanishing twin syndrome. Chandoo Mondeti of Premam fame has directed the flick, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi will hit the screens on 2 November.